Ameer Abdullah has had high expectations ever since he was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Detroit Lions fans expected him to step in and be the savior to the ever-struggling running game. Injuries, inconsistency, and some horrendous run-blocking have all foiled those plans, and many have given up on Abdullah as a Lion. He may still be worth one more shot, however. Here’s why.

Getting Into a Groove

Like any running back, Abdullah needs time to get into a groove, and he has said so himself. In the games in which Abdullah had more than 11 carries, he had 101 carries total for 359 yards, averaging just over 3.55 yards per carry. Over the rest of the games, however, Abdullah saw significantly fewer touches and averaged 3.01 yards per carry on 64 rushes in those games.

The New England Patriots have been known to change up the distribution of carries week by week and give them to the hot hand. Even if he may not be the number one back, if Abdullah can get into a groove the new coaching staff that includes former Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia may be willing to provide more rhythmic playing time for him.

New Coach, New Slate

This one’s a gimme — any time a team cleans house on the coaching staff everyone gets a fresh start, and Abdullah is no exception. While the Lions have made it clear they’re heading towards a more power-oriented run game, Abdullah is still more than serviceable as a second or third down back and offers a unique skillset whose only viable competition is Theo Riddick. It should be noted that, as mentioned in the earlier preview of the Detroit Lions backfield, Riddick may not be worth his hefty price tag compared to Abdullah. That may lead the Lions to roll with Abdullah over Riddick if the competition proves close over the course of training camp.

Abdullah’s First Healthy Off-Season

Abdullah suffered a torn labrum in week 16 of his rookie season and proceeded to play through it in week 17. He had to have surgery to repair his shoulder shortly after the season ended, and spent much of the off-season rehabilitating. The following year, Abdullah played in only two games before suffering the notorious Lisfranc tear, known to rob athletes of their burst and explosion.

While Abdullah was said to be healthy going into the 2017 season, it was clear that he was fully recovered. Abdullah’s benching through the latter half of 2017 may have been a blessing in disguise, as it allowed him to stay fresh and provided him with his first complete off-season. Early previews of Lions OTAs have shown Abdullah in action, and people have taken note that he has begun to look a lot more like his former self.

There’s no doubt that this is a make-or-break year for Abdullah with the Lions — that is, if he lasts until the regular season. With one year left on his rookie contract, the Lions should be excited to finally see a healthy, rehabilitated Abdullah in action, and he should be too. After all, his career may be riding on it.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on