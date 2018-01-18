The Detroit Lions haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since Reggie Bush on Thanksgiving day of 2013. Any Lions fan can tell you that off the top of their head. Most, however, were convinced that was going to change this past season. Former head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter insisted that the running game would be a major focus, and reaffirmed so even after having very little success. Their persistence didn’t do much, and the Lions once again failed to have a 100-yard rusher in a game this season.

Since then, there have been major changes. General manager Bob Quinn relieved Caldwell of his coaching duties early on New Year’s Day, and at the press conference Quinn announced there would be changes coming to the Lions backfield.

Player Profiles

Ameer Abdullah

Expected to be the undisputed starting running back prior to the season, Ameer Abdullah had what many considered a down season. After getting off to a hot start, Abdullah’s notorious fumbling problems resurfaced in Week Nine against the Green Bay Packers. His decline continued from there, as a combination of injuries and poor running led to his benching in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Abdullah is undoubtedly still a valuable asset to the Lions backfield, high expectations have caused many to view his season as a disappointment, and it may end up costing Abdullah his job this off-season.

Dwayne Washington

Dwayne Washington‘s role with the team has always been an iffy one, ranging everywhere from kick returner to a change of pace back with speed and strength but very little vision. While Cooter insisted on running with Washington over the other backs while inside the red zone, there was little success to be found. None of Washington’s eight carries inside the red zone this season resulted in a touchdown, including four carries inside of the five-yard line.

In spite of Washington’s struggles, it seems that management is insistent on giving him another shot in the off-season. Rather than releasing him with an injury designation as most teams do, they kept him on injured reserve the remainder of the season, a show of faith in his ability to rediscover the success he had in 2016 as a kick returner and a reserve back.

Zach Zenner

Zach Zenner, once a fan favorite, is losing the following he once had as fans realize he may not be the savior of the Lions backfield. Caldwell’s staff seemed to agree, as their decision to call up Tion Green from the practice squad Week 13 and keep Zenner a healthy scratch spoke volumes.

If Cooter is retained by the new head coach as offensive coordinator, it could spell the end of Zenner’s tenure as a Lion.

Theo Riddick

When Theo Riddick received a three-year extension last off-season, expectations were high for the Notre Dame alum following a 700-yard, six touchdown 2016 campaign. Riddick got off to a very slow start to the season however, posting 71 yards rushing & seeing the end zone only once in his first eight games.

But with Abdullah seeing less touches, it was Riddick and Green who split those carries and Riddick was sure to capitalize. In the final eight games of the season, he rushed for 205 yards, had 178 yards receiving, and tallied four touchdowns to match his career high in both receiving yards as well as rushing touchdowns in a season.

While Riddick did not post numbers close to that of a starting running back, he was as good as any other player in the Lions backfield and proved he could gain yardage in a variety of ways.

Fans have been clamoring to see Green suit up since his time as a preseason sensation. The rookie got his chance in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens and capitalized, ripping off this 33-yard run on his very first touch.

While Green wasn’t as flashy the remainder of the season, he carved out a role as a short-yardage back and a firm runner between the tackles.

Who’s In, Who’s Out

Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah is still very much a valuable asset to this team. However, with Riddick emerging in a very similar role in the latter half of the season, Abdullah has become expendable. Additionally, the fact that he has been on the decline and is not a Quinn draft pick makes all signs point to Abdullah needing a stellar training camp performance to stick around next season.

VERDICT: OUT

Dwayne Washington

Washington’s regular season performance, particularly in the red zone, didn’t match up to the preseason hype. Management’s decision to keep him around rather than filing an injury waiver, however, indicates that he will have another chance to prove his value in the backfield, as well as the opportunity to reclaim his roles on special teams.

VERDICT: IN

Zach Zenner

Zenner was the Tion Green of 2015. That being said, Zenner has failed to establish himself when given the same opportunities Green has. It seems Quinn has found his own Zenner.

VERDICT: OUT

Theo Riddick

In spite of his rough start, Riddick turned things around during the second half of the season as his touches increased. Given his extension last off-season and his rejuvenated performances during the latter half of 2017, Riddick is likely the safest of anyone in the Lions backfield.

VERDICT: IN

Tion Green

Green got off to a hot start when given his first game action in Week 13, but tapered off the rest of the season. Nonetheless, he has proven his effectiveness as a much-needed solution to the Lions’ short-yardage woes. While Green may see time on the practice squad again next season depending on who and how many bodies Bob Quinn brings in, Green has established his role. It’s safe to say management — and, more importantly, Jim Bob Cooter if he sticks around — will want to keep him around.

VERDICT: IN

