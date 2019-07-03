LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib #21 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Today is a good day for the Dallas Cowboys. According to Ed Werder, superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face a suspension for his role in a minor off-season altercation in Las Vegas. Elliott was briefly handcuffed during a May 19th altercation but didn’t face any legal charges for the incident.

Source: Following yesterday’s meeting between Commissioner Roger Goodell and Ezekiel Elliott, the league office today informed the Cowboys the two-time NFL rushing champion did NOT violate the Personal Conduct Policy, and Elliott will NOT be punished for a May incident in Vegas — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) July 3, 2019

The initial altercation took place around 3:00 AM in Las Vegas on May 19th. Elliott was with his girlfriend when he reportedly exchanged words with a security guard and appeared to push him back into a metal fence. Elliott and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met on July 2nd to discuss the incident, and Goodell concluded that Elliott did not violate the personal conduct policy. Because of this, he won’t be suspended and should see the field for the start of the 2019 season.

Even though he’s not suspended, Elliott acknowledged he made a mistake and needs to improve moving forward. The former fourth overall pick stated that he “failed” to live up to his standards and that he “made a poor decision”.

This isn’t Elliott’s first run-in with disciplinary issues. Back in July of 2016, Elliott’s ex-girlfriend raised domestic violence allegations against Elliott. While he didn’t face any legal charges, the NFL office decided that it was more likely than not that Elliott did something wrong. After a long, drawn-out process, Elliott ended up serving a six-game suspension during the 2017 season. The Cowboys went 3-3 in his absence to finish 9-7 and out of the playoff picture.

Elliott has been arguably the NFL’s most productive running back when on the field. Since entering the league back in 2016, Elliott has recorded 4,048 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 868 carries to go along with 77 receptions for 576 yards and three additional scores. Elliott won First-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie and led the league in rushing yards in both 2016 and 2018.

