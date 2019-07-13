LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will apparently face charges stemming from an earlier incident in Las Vegas earlier in the off-season. During the said altercation, a clearly inebriated Elliott shoved a security guard over a metal rail and was briefly handcuffed, although never arrested. Eliott didn’t face any criminal charges or NFL punishment, so the security guard has decided to take matters into his own hands. Security guard Kyle Johnson has reportedly filed charges against Elliott, according to Enzo Marino of the FOX5 Las Vegas News Team.

Soooo apparently the security guard from the Las Vegas incident is pressing charges against Zeke… (via @FOX5Vegas) pic.twitter.com/w8G18iNMze — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) July 13, 2019

Ezekiel Elliott Facing Charges Stemming From Las Vegas Incident

Johnson claimed that he initially only wanted an apology from Elliott following the incident. Elliott apparently never gave an apology, leading to Johnson officially filing a charge. Saying that he’s had enough, Johnson clearly has an issue with Elliott receiving no discipline for the actions of that night. While Elliott issued an official apology, Johnson called it “unempathic” and forced. He also believes that Elliott should face some sort of punishment and that the NFL didn’t do enough. “The NFL’s basically saying ‘Hey, it’s ok for you to go to Vegas, get obliterated, and shove people over fences.’”

Johnson said he didn’t plan on pressing charges, but changed his mind following the NFL’s lack of punishment. Johnson noted that at the time of the incident it was “…3:00 in the morning, I’m 12 hours into my shift, had another three or four to go. Didn’t really think about it at the time, I wanted to go home. My dad has a legal background, I wanted to talk to him.”

As of this posting, the neither the NFL nor Elliott have released a statement regarding the updated charges. Elliott already met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Goodell decided that Elliott didn’t violate the NFL Personal Conduct Policy. It’s highly unlikely Johnson’s charge will affect Elliott’s status for the start of the regular season.

Related

View the original article on