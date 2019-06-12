ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 05: Allen Hurns #17 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans and Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns appears to be on the road to recovery following a gruesome postseason ankle injury. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Hurns is already running routes and should be back for the start of training camp. While he won’t be around for minicamp, Hurns is reportedly “90 percent” recovered from his dislocated ankle and a broken fibula.

Hurns initially suffered his injury in the Cowboys’ 24-22 wild-card victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Hurns recorded a 14-yard reception early in the first quarter but had his foot pinned by safety Bradley McDougald. Hurns’ ankle was pointed in an unnatural direction as trainers immediately put his foot in an air cast and brought him to a local hospital for surgery.

Hurns’ first season in Dallas was something of a mixed bag. While he didn’t live up to his paycheck, the former Jaguar had a decent season as a depth option in the Cowboys’ offense. Appearing in all 16 games, Hurns finished the year with 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns. His best game came when he recorded five receptions for 74 yards against the Washington Redskins.

Hurns initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft. Despite his undrafted status, Hurns managed to make the Week One roster and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie. During his time on the field, the Miami product recorded 51 receptions for 677 yards and six touchdowns.

Throughout the course of his five-year career, Hurns has recorded 209 receptions for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns. His best season came in 2015 when he recorded 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hurns, entering his age-28 season, carries a $6.25 million cap hit for the 2019 season.

