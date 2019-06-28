KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass down field during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Now more than ever, the NFL is an offense-driven league. Thanks to the pass-happy nature of the game, it’s never been more important to have a great offense. However, which offensive players are the best? In order to pass the time between minicamps and training camps, we here at Last Word on Pro Football have comprised the 2019 All-NFL team. First, let’s start by taking a look at the best offensive players the NFL has to offer.

2019 All-NFL Team: Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

He’s only started one season, but Patrick Mahomes was so good in 2018 that he earns the top spot on the 2019 All-NFL Team. The former 10th overall pick was electric in his first year as a starter, winning MVP honors while throwing for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Peyton Manning is the only other quarterback in history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the same season, and Mahomes did it in his first year under center.

What’s truly terrifying to 31 franchises is that Mahomes should only improve with time. Lost in the ridiculous highlights and no-look passes is the fact that Mahomes’ footwork needs improvement and he turned the ball over a little too much. These issues will probably go away as Mahomes gains more and more experience. He may not be able to replicate his box score, but he should improve his overall play in 2019.

2nd Team: Andrew Luck

Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott

The NFL has four or five elite-level running backs, but Ezekiel Elliott takes the top spot by the narrowest of margins. Ever since entering the league back in 2016, Elliott has been absolutely unstoppable on the ground. Elliott’s led the league in rushing yards per game in each of his three seasons and averages over 100 rushing yards per game. Elliott also contributes in the passing game, recording a career-high 77 receptions and 567 receiving yards in 2018. When factoring in his above-average pass blocking skills, Elliott is the most complete and all-around best running back in the NFL.

2nd Team: Saquon Barkley

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins

There’s a lot to like about Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins, a two-time All-Pro, finished 2018 with 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns. What’s most impressive about this ridiculous stat line is that the former first-round pick didn’t drop a single one of his 163 targets. Hopkins’ ridiculous frame and athleticism means that he’s never truly covered, and the Clemson product is synonymous with his absurd jaw-dropping catches. Hopkins has only missed one game in his six-year career, and his combination of reliability, consistency, and big-play ability makes him the NFL’s best wide receiver.

Wide Receiver: Julio Jones

At his best, nobody is better than Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. The 2011 first-round pick has been borderline unstoppable whenever he’s on the field and is a master at eating up yardage. Jones is listed at 6’3” and 220 pounds and knows how to use every inch of his otherworldly build. Additionally, he moves a lot quicker than a man his size has any right to move. While he sometimes struggles to find the end zone, there’s no denying he’s one of the best in the game and a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Wide Receiver: Antonio Brown

Say what you will about Antonio Brown the human being, but Antonio Brown the football player is one of the most dangerous weapons in football. While his off-field antics have dominated the headlines, Brown still managed to record 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018. Brown’s 576 receptions and 59 touchdowns since 2014 are most in the league while his 7,646 receiving yards are second only to Julio Jones. He’ll need to prove that he can maintain this production with Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders, but his gaudy numbers make him an easy choice for this list.

2nd Team: Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham, Mike Evans

Tight End: Travis Kelce

For the first time since 2011, someone other than Rob Gronkowski has a claim for the best tight end in the league. For now, that honor goes to Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. While he may not be the best blocker in the world, his value in the passing game easily offsets his lackluster work in the trenches. During his first year with Patrick Mahomes, the former second-round pick recorded 103 receptions for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s a two-time All-Pro and should maintain his level of play with Mahomes running the offense.

2nd Team: Zach Ertz

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers got an absolute steal with fourth-round offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Initially an overlooked prospect, Bakhtiari immediately earned a starting spot along Green Bay’s offensive line. He earned his first All-Team selection in 2018 and should continue to serve as Aaron Rodgers’ ideal blindside protector.

2nd Team: Terron Armstead

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson

Quenton Nelson only has one year of experience, but that one year was ridiculously impressive. Selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nelson helped solidify one of the best offensive lines in the league. He ended the year as the third-ranked guard, per Pro Football Focus, and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. He should only get better with age and will likely develop into the best all-around guard in football for the next 10+ years.

2nd Team: Joel Bitonio

Center: Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is easily the class of the center position. The former sixth-round pick has been a mainstay in Philadelphia’s offensive line ever since joining the league and has steadily improved each year he’s been in the league. Kelce earned First-Team All-Pro honors in both 2017 and 2018 and ended the year as PFF’s top-ranked center.

2nd Team: Rodney Hudson

Right Guard: Shaq Mason

The New England Patriots are the best team in the league at churning out All-Pro caliber offensive linemen. Shaq Mason is a cut above the rest though, as the former fourth-round pick is easily one of the best run-blockers in the league. He can move anyone off their spot and open holes all along the line, and his pass protection is on an equal tier. Even though he’s never made a Pro Bowl, the four-year NFL veteran ended the season as the top-ranked guard in 2018, per Pro Football Focus.

2nd Team: Zack Martin

Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz

Wrapping up the offensive portion of the All-NFL team is Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. Schwartz is one of the best pass protectors in the NFL and played an understated role in Kansas City’s league-leading offense. Pro Football Focus credits Schwartz with just two pressures allowed in two games against Von Miller and he earned a spot on the First-Team All-Pro team for his great work in pass protection.

2nd Team: Ryan Ramczyk

2019 All-NFL Team: The Defense

