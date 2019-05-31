LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a 29 yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott #4 in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will soon embark on their quest to bring home their ever-elusive sixth Super Bowl championship. The Cowboys have a talented roster and should be favored to make the playoffs at the very least. However, if they’re to finally bring home another trophy, they’ll need their best players performing at a high level. Without further ado, here are the five most important Dallas Cowboys entering the 2019 season.

Five Most Important Dallas Cowboys

5. Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys should have one of the best defenses in the league, and everything they do defensively runs through the linebacker duo of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. It’s crazy to think about now, but there was a time where Jaylon Smith was considered a reach at the beginning of the second round. After two years in the league, Smith looks like a steal.

During Smith’s second year in the league, the Notre Dame product recorded four sacks and a whopping 121 tackles while starting in all 16 games. Smith has the speed and agility to chase down running backs and the elite tackling prowess to bring down any ball carrier he crosses. On top of that, he’s an effective blitzer and figures to be one of the better all-around linebackers in football this season.

4. Leighton Vander Esch

Jaylon Smith is great, but Leighton Vander Esch has a chance to be one of the elite linebackers in the NFL. 2018’s first-round pick had a rookie season to remember, recording 140 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

Sean Lee is still in town, but Vander Esch has effectively replaced him as the do-everything leader of the defense. Pro Football Focus ranked Vander Esch as the fourth-best linebacker in 2018, and he should only improve with additional experience. Assuming he stays healthy, he could develop into the best linebacker in the NFL.

3. Demarcus Lawrence

The Cowboys linebackers will play huge roles on the team, but no defensive player is more valuable than defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. Lawrence has been one of the best pass rushers in the league for the past two seasons and earned a lucrative contract for his play.

In today’s pass-happy NFL, getting to the quarterback is more important than ever. Lawrence has been one of the best pass rushers over the past two years, as his 25 sacks since 2017 are fourth-most in the league. Even when he doesn’t take down the quarterback, Lawrence consistently provides pressure on the opposing passer. Even forcing a quarterback to throw the ball early is incredibly valuable, and Lawrence has the ability to singlehandedly change a defense.

2. Amari Cooper

To say that Amari Cooper helped the Dallas Cowboys’ offense in 2018 is the understatement of the century. Lacking any true top receivers, quarterback Dak Prescott struggled throughout the first half of the 2018 season. However, the offense came alive once Cooper joined the Cowboys. The Cowboys battled back from a 3-5 start to finish the year 10-6 and champions of the NFC East.

Cooper is a perfect fit for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense. His elite route-running ability lets him gain early separation and he’s at his best in the short and intermediate portions of the field. This aligns perfectly with Prescott’s strengths as a passer, and the two should have the best seasons of their respective careers in 2019.

1. Dak Prescott

Say what you will about Dak Prescott as a quarterback, but there is no player more important to this roster. Prescott has been a slightly above average quarterback since entering the league but should have his best season with Amari Cooper in town and Scott Linehan out. Linehan’s bland scheme limited Prescott and the offense as a whole, and Kellen Moore’s creative scheme should bring out the best in the former fourth-round pick.

Dak Prescott is no Patrick Mahomes, but the Cowboys don’t stand a chance if he goes down. Cooper Rush and Mike White are battling it out for the backup quarterback job, but neither guy has what it takes to carry an offense. Like it or not, the 2019 Cowboys live and die with Dak Prescott.

No, Zeke Isn’t On This List

Ezekiel Elliott is arguably the best running back in the league, but he’s not on this list. He’d easily make the cut if this list was the best players on the team, but since this is about value Elliott is on the outside looking in. Running backs simply don’t matter in today’s day and age, and the offense wouldn’t be that different without Elliott taking the carries. Rushing production is almost entirely dependent upon offensive line play and the running back market is saturated with serviceable running backs.

A common misconception is that Dak Prescott can only be effective when Ezekiel Elliott is on the field. However, the data doesn’t support this notion, as Prescott’s passing efficiency isn’t notably different when Elliott is and isn’t on the field.

Additionally, there is a chance Elliott won’t play as big a role on the 2019 Cowboys. Jerry Jones and company drafted Tony Pollard in the third round and Mike Weber in the seventh to ease Elliott’s burden and alleviate his workload. When factoring in Elliott might miss some time with a suspension, there’s really no room for Elliott on this list.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on