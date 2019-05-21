TAMPA, FL – DEC 30: Gerald McCoy (93) of the Bucs extends his arms during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 30, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the more complete rosters in the NFL, but they still have some holes to fill along the defense. Arguably the biggest gap left is at the defensive tackle position. The Cowboys invested a second-round pick in Trysten Hill but still have more questions than answers at the position. Fortunately, help could be on the way in the form of Gerald McCoy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the former First-Team All-Pro, and McCoy would be an immediate contributor who could elevate the Cowboys’ defense from good to great.

Gerald McCoy, Dallas Cowboys a Good Match

Assuming that nobody puts in a claim for McCoy and his massive contract, the former first-round pick will be able to choose his next NFL home. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCoy wants to play for a true playoff contender while earning a respectable paycheck. There aren’t many teams able to meet both requirements, but the Cowboys are one of them.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, but the Cowboys look like they should be good in 2019. Dak Prescott looked like an above-average quarterback with Amari Cooper, the defense is full of young talent, and Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best running backs in the league. The Cowboys made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons and have great odds to do it again. If McCoy truly values winning above all else, he could do a lot worse than the Cowboys.

Additionally, Dallas has the financial flexibility to give him a fair contract. As of this posting, the Cowboys have $19,432,787 in available cap space, according to Spotrac. McCoy would have been on the books for $13 million had he stayed with the Buccaneers, so it’s safe to assume he won’t receive another eight-figure annual salary. The Cowboys could easily afford to match his market price without entering any sort of financial hardship.

Of course, there could be long-term implications for signing McCoy. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and Jaylon Smith are all on their rookie contracts and are soon due for a pay raise. However, the Cowboys could still sign McCoy by frontloading his contract and decreasing his cap number over time. This will allow the Cowboys to pay their young talent when they hit free agency.

How McCoy Fits Dallas

Of course, just because you can get a player doesn’t mean you should. Fortunately, McCoy still has some good football left in his tank and fits what Dallas needs on defense. The Cowboys defensive tackles could use an upgrade, and McCoy could be a perfect anchor in the middle of the defense.

Before getting too carried away, let’s establish that McCoy is no longer the top-five defensive tackle he once was. 2018 was McCoy’s worst season in years and, entering his age 31 season, he might be on the downturn. His sacks (six) and tackles (28) were his lowest totals since 2011 and his six tackles-for-loss was his second-worst total since 2011.

That said, McCoy is still a good player. Just because he’s slowed down from his ridiculous peak doesn’t mean that he cannot be an above-average starter. His six sacks were still the 12th-best among defensive tackles and his 21 quarterback hits finished fourth among his position. These solid numbers are made all the more impressive when considering Tampa Bay didn’t have any other good defensive linemen. Opposing teams could send extra blockers at McCoy, and the 30-year old still managed to make plays. Pro Football Focus recognized his solid season by ranking him as the 28th-best defensive tackle in the league.

Even if McCoy has a similar season in 2019, he’ll still represent a significant upgrade over Antwaun Woods and Maliek Collins. As of this posting, these two are the top options on the Cowboys depth chart. Woods had a mediocre season in 2018, finishing with 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and 34 tackles in 15 starts. He’s a decent role player but shouldn’t be a full-time starter. The same can be said for Collins, who was PFF’s 95th-ranked defensive tackle in 2018.

The only other player likely to start is second-round rookie Trysten Hill. Hill was a good selection with promising potential, but he is just a rookie. Nobody knows for sure how his skills will translate to the NFL, and asking him to take on a big role early could hinder his overall development.

Last Word on Gerald McCoy to the Dallas Cowboys

Gerald McCoy and the Dallas Cowboys are a perfect match. The longtime Buccaneer wants to play for a winner without sacrificing money, and the Cowboys are a perfect team to meet both requirements. Dallas has one of the better young cores in the league, won the NFC East in 2018, and should remain competitive for the foreseeable future. Additionally, they have the cap space to make a competitive offer without draining their financial resources.

The 2018 Cowboys season ended in large part because they didn’t have a guy like McCoy. The Cowboys defensive tackle position is one of the weakest on the roster, and McCoy would immediately solidify that weak spot. While he’s probably not the great player he once was, he’s still an above-average starter capable of making plays against the run and the pass. This signing makes perfect sense for both sides and could be the missing piece to the Cowboys’ puzzle.

