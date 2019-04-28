INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 03: Defensive lineman Trysten Hill of UCF in action during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys 2019 NFL Draft has officially been decided, as Jerry Jones and company looked to add some talent to take the team to the next level. Despite not having a first-round pick, the Cowboys still managed to add some good players to the roster.

Second round, 58 th overall: Trysten Hill , defensive tackle, Central Florida

overall: , defensive tackle, Central Florida Third round, 90 th overall: Connor McGovern , guard, Penn State

overall: , guard, Penn State Fourth round, 128 th overall: Tony Pollard , running back, Memphis

overall: , running back, Memphis Fifth round, 158 th overall: Michael Jackson , cornerback, Miami

overall: , cornerback, Miami Fifth round, 165 th overall: Joe Jackson, defensive end, Miami

overall: defensive end, Miami Sixth round, 213 th overall: Donovan Wilson, safety, Texas A&M

overall: safety, Texas A&M Seventh round, 218 th overall: Mike Weber , running back, Ohio State

overall: , running back, Ohio State Seventh round, 241st overall: Jalen Jelks, defensive end, Oregon

Dallas Cowboys 2019 NFL Draft Grade: 7.5/10

Dallas Cowboys 2019 NFL Draft Review

The Best Player: Trysten Hill

The Dallas Cowboys got an instant-starter with their second-round pick. With David Irving retired, the Cowboys knew they needed to upgrade their defensive tackle position. They did just that by selecting Trysten Hill out of Central Florida.

Hill is a 308-pound immovable monster capable of eating up double teams and clogging rushing lanes. The Cowboys play in the same division as Saquon Barkley and lost the NFC Championship Game because they couldn’t stop Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. This pick is a perfect marriage of need and talent and helps address a major hole in the Cowboy’s defense.

The Head-Scratcher: No Early Safety

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2019 NFL Draft with two clear needs: defensive tackle and safety. While they addressed defensive tackle with the Hill selection, they opted not to take a safety with either one of their Day Two picks. Hill was a good selection, but the Cowboys chose him over guys like Taylor Rapp and Nasir Adderley.

Just about all of the instant-impact safeties were gone by the third round, so it’s hard to blame the Cowboys for not reaching. That said, the Cowboys appear to be banking on George Iloka returning to his pre-2018 form as a one-year rental. As of right now, the safety position is the only hole on an otherwise-stacked defense.

The Surprise: Connor McGovern

While it’s not the unparalleled force of a few years ago, the Dallas Cowboys offensive line is still one of the better units in the league. Not many people expected Dallas to invest one of their Day Two picks in the offensive line, but that didn’t stop the Cowboys from taking Connor McGovern with the 90th overall pick.

This is case where the value was just too good to pass up. McGovern is a second-round who somehow was still available late into the third round. There’s no such thing as too many good offensive linemen, and McGovern can help clear holes what should be a run-heavy offense. Even with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson still available, the Cowboys opted to pick the best player available.

The Steal: Also Connor McGovern

The Cowboys didn’t get a Tom Brady level steal in this draft, but Connor McGovern was easily the best bang for the buck. McGovern has the ability to come in and immediately compete for a starting job. He’s strong against the run and the pass and could be a huge asset as early as 2019. What more could you want from a third-round pick?

Most Likely to Turn Heads During Training Camp: Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard may be listed as a running back, but he’s so much more than that. Pollard is capable of making plays as a runner, receiver, and most importantly, as a returner. During his time at college, Pollard had more receiving yards (1,292) than rushing yards (941), which shows how dangerous he can be in the passing game. Additionally, Pollard returned a ludicrous seven kick returns for touchdowns during his time with Memphis.

New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is supposed to be a decently creative mind, and Pollard could be a dangerous weapon if utilized properly. He’s a threat to break open a big play every time he touches the ball and should be a blast to watch early in camp.

The Rest

Michael Jackson played cornerback in college, but might not have the coverage skills to play the position as a pro. The 6’1” cornerback isn’t a natural in coverage and can’t follow guys in man. However, he’s more than capable of dropping in a shallow zone and breaking up tight passes. Add in special teams potential and this appears to be the type of player you’d expect to get in the fifth round.

Joe Jackson is a great depth pick for a team who already has two starting edge defenders. He has an ideal NFL build at 6’4” and 275 pounds, but he lacks the polish required to be a starting defensive end. Jackson is notably stiff out of his stance and doesn’t have the bend to consistently beat tackles off the edge. That said, he has good power and can develop into a decent rotational player.

Donovan Wilson is a hard-hitting safety who struggles with consistency. He’ll drop some of the nastiest hits you’ll see but also leaves quite a few plays on the field. Wilson missed 10 tackles last season, which obviously isn’t good for a run-first safety. Additionally, he offers nothing in the passing game. Per Pro Football Focus, Wilson allowed 20 receptions on 26 targets for 280 yards, five touchdowns, and two touchdowns.

Mike Weber is more a pure runner compared to Pollard, but he’s still a great seventh-round selection. Weber has great straight-line speed but doesn’t have the most agility or bring much to the passing game. Basically, he’s a good emergency plan capable of carrying the ball 10-15 times a game should the unspeakable happen to Ezekiel Elliott.

Jalen Jelks boasts a big frame at 6’5″ with an 83″ wingspan. Dallas has a type, and Jelks was probably selected because of his overall build. The rest of his measurables, however, leave a lot to be desired and his collegiate production doesn’t suggest there’s a great player in there. However, this is a good late-round flier for a player who stands an outside chance to break camp with the team.

