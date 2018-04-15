For the first time in his 8yr career, Dez Bryant is a unrestricted free agent, and will be able to test the market. Reports indicate there will be an aggressive market, and that action could start up as soon as Monday.
Dez was quick to mention he would like to see the Dallas Cowboys twice a year, so which teams could he be referring to?
I have five teams that may make the most sense. Click play for the quick breakdown.
View the original article at CowboysBlog.Net: Top 5 Landing Spots for Dez Bryant