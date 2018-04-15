Select Page

Top 5 Landing Spots for Dez Bryant

Posted by | Apr 15, 2018 | ,

Top 5 Landing Spots for Dez Bryant
For the first time in his 8yr career, Dez Bryant is a unrestricted free agent, and will be able to test the market. Reports indicate there will be an aggressive market, and that action could start up as soon as Monday.

Dez was quick to mention he would like to see the Dallas Cowboys twice a year, so which teams could he be referring to?

I have five teams that may make the most sense. Click play for the quick breakdown.

, , , , Cowboys, Cowboys Blog

View the original article at CowboysBlog.Net: Top 5 Landing Spots for Dez Bryant



Related Posts

Deonte Thompson Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Deonte Thompson Signs With Dallas Cowboys

March 22, 2018

New NFL Rules about Standing for the National Anthem

New NFL Rules about Standing for the National Anthem

October 12, 2017

How Maryland Wide Receiver D.J. Moore Impacts the Dallas Cowboys

How Maryland Wide Receiver D.J. Moore Impacts the Dallas Cowboys

April 1, 2018

Dallas Cowboys Release Dez Bryant

Dallas Cowboys Release Dez Bryant

April 13, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino