Prospects the Dallas Cowboys have Met With (Updated 3)

As the collegiate pro days come to an end, it is time to do another update in regards to whom the Dallas Cowboys have met with dating back to the Senior Bowl.

The Cowboys have had several private workouts, and several 30 visit meetings scheduled over the course of the next three weeks.

[Update]: Other confirmed 30-visits include Da’Ron Payne, Taven Bryan, Harold Landry, Antonio Callaway

For more details on the prospects that have met with the Cowboys in some sort of capacity, click play.

