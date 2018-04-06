Select Page

Prospects the Dallas Cowboys Have Met With (Big Update 4)

Posted by | Apr 6, 2018 | ,

Prospects the Dallas Cowboys Have Met With (Big Update 4)
NFL Pre-draft visits are underway and the Dallas Cowboys are near the mandated 30 visit thresh hold. In my latest update I’ll reveal roughly 28 of the 30 prospects that have scheduled a pre-draft visit this month.

Some interesting names and positions have popped up.

  • Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  • Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
  • Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  • James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
  • And a few mid round safeties

I’ll discuss this further in great detail. Click Play for the latest release.

, , , , , , , Cowboys, Cowboys Blog

View the original article at CowboysBlog.Net: Prospects the Dallas Cowboys Have Met With (Big Update 4)



Related Posts

Dallas Cowboys Invite Harold Landry, DE for Official 30-Visit

Dallas Cowboys Invite Harold Landry, DE for Official 30-Visit

April 3, 2018

Prospects the Dallas Cowboys have Met With (Updated 3)

Prospects the Dallas Cowboys have Met With (Updated 3)

April 3, 2018

Deonte Thompson Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Deonte Thompson Signs With Dallas Cowboys

March 22, 2018

Dallas Cowboys 5-Round Mock Draft

Dallas Cowboys 5-Round Mock Draft

March 31, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino