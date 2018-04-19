Select Page

Prospect Interest Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest

Posted by | Apr 19, 2018 | ,

Prospect Interest Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest
In this episode we are discussing safety, Jessie Bates III, from Wake Forest. Hails from the same area as Jaylon and Rod Smith, Fort Wayne, In.

Comes in at 6-1; 200lbs

Considering to be the #1 true free safety in this 2018 NFL Draft class. The Cowboys continue to show interest in safeties, and Bates would be a nice weapon for Kris Richard to mold and groom.

For the full breakdown, click play.

Be sure to like, subscribe and share.

Enjoy the latest release!

, , , , , Cowboys, Cowboys Blog

View the original article at CowboysBlog.Net: Prospect Interest Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest



Related Posts

The Best Jason Garrett Era Draft Picks Rounds 1-7 (one per round)

The Best Jason Garrett Era Draft Picks Rounds 1-7 (one per round)

April 19, 2018

Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft | Cowboys Blog Mock Draft 4.0

Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft | Cowboys Blog Mock Draft 4.0

April 17, 2018

How Maryland Wide Receiver D.J. Moore Impacts the Dallas Cowboys

How Maryland Wide Receiver D.J. Moore Impacts the Dallas Cowboys

April 1, 2018

Why Online Homework Organizations are Basic for Each Understudy

Why Online Homework Organizations are Basic for Each Understudy

October 24, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino