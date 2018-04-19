Prospect Interest Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest

In this episode we are discussing safety, Jessie Bates III, from Wake Forest. Hails from the same area as Jaylon and Rod Smith, Fort Wayne, In.
Comes in at 6-1; 200lbs
Considering to be the #1 true free safety in this 2018 NFL Draft class. The Cowboys continue to show interest in safeties, and Bates would be a nice weapon for Kris Richard to mold and groom.
For the full breakdown, click play.
