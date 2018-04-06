According to Mike Garafolo, defensive end Kony Ealy has agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. It is a one-year deal.

Cowboys agree to terms with DE Kony Ealy, source says. Heads to Dallas after spending last season with the Jets. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 5, 2018

After three productive seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Ealy found himself in an unusual position last off-season, unwanted and fighting for a roster spot. After being traded from Carolina to the New England Patriots for a second-round pick, it looked like the defensive end was going to play for Bill Belichick in his fourth year. However, weeks before the beginning of the season New England decided to waive the defensive end.

Ealy was eventually picked up by the New York Jets the following day and went on to appear in 15 games making four starts. He finished the 2017 season with 14 tackles, 9 pass deflections, one sack, and one interception.

During his tenure in Carolina, Ealy had put up very consistent numbers for head coach Ron Rivera‘s defense. In 2016, Ealy played in all 16 games recording 32 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

In 2015, Ealy again played in all 16 games, tallied 32 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and started a career-high nine games. Ealy was a big part of Carolina’s sixth overall ranked defense that season and had a great performance in Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. Ealy went on to sack Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning three times, intercepted him once, forced and recovered a fumble and added four tackles in the loss.

Ealy played in 15 games during his rookie season and recorded 16 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and was named to the 2014 All-Rookie team. He was drafted by the Panthers in the second round with the 60th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Before he turned pro, Ealy played three seasons at the University of Missouri. He recorded 96 career tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 13 pass deflections, six forced fumbles one fumble recovery, one interception and one defensive touchdown. In his junior season, Ealy finished second in the SEC in tackles for loss (15), second in fumbles forced (4) and fourth in sacks (9).

