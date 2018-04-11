Select Page

Jaylon Smith Interview Reveals His Love for Football

Jaylon Smith was recently interviewed with 105.3 The Fan and he described his health/feeling as “substantially better”

During the interview he is asked about thoughts on moving to the strong side linebacker. He also discusses the immense impact Sean Lee has had on his game and their love of the game.

For the full interview click the video. Be sure to subscribe, like, and share.

Enjoy this latest release.

