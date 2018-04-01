It is officially April, the month of the 2018 NFL Draft. For the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL Draft has been the team’s primary strategy in acquiring players. Dallas has had success over recent years in utilizing the draft and will look do so again in 2018. The Cowboys have added several quality players to their offense through the draft, including Pro Bowl selections Zack Martin, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ front office could add another impact player with their first round selection this year. There are numerous options Dallas will consider with their 19th overall selection: guards Isaiah Wynn and Will Hernandez, or wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Calvin Ridley. While these prospects are certainly worthy of a first round selection, Maryland wide receiver, D.J. Moore, should be a sought-after prospect who could be the missing component to the Cowboys’ youthful and talented offense.

According to @NeilDalal96, DJ Moore has pre draft visits to Dallas, New England, and Carolina. — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) March 28, 2018

College Career

Before the draft process, Moore was not a well-known prospect but he has catapulted himself into the conversation of best receiver in the draft. While Moore’s freshman and sophomore years produced pedestrian receiving totals, he finished 2017 either first or second on the team in catches, yardage, and touchdowns. Moore’s college career featured many different sub-par quarterbacks, ultimately hurting his production. During the Maryland product’s tenure, seven different quarterbacks attempted 20 passes or more over his three seasons. Despite the uninspired quarterback play, Moore flourished his junior season as he hauled in 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and 8 touchdowns. Over the course of his career, Moore accounted for over 53% of the team’s total receiving yardage, according to PlayerProfiler.com. Moore’s career and outstanding final season at Maryland has teams moving his plaque upwards on their draft boards.

Maryland WR DJ Moore had the 2nd best WR SPARQ despite being the 2nd youngest of the group in Indianapolis. — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) March 3, 2018

Moore’s Athleticism

There were several winners of the 2018 NFL Combine, and Moore was undoubtedly one of them. Moore silenced any concerns about his speed and athleticism by finishing at least top four in the forty-yard dash (4.42 sec), vertical jump (39.5”), broad jump (11’), and the short shuttle (4.07 sec). Based on his combine results, according to 3SigmaAthlete.com, Moore tests in the 97.1 percentile among NFL players and prospects – an outstanding grade. This athleticism appears on tape consistently, as Moore’s run-after-catch ability and his capability to shed tackles is on full display. A key determinant between good and great NFL players is their level of athleticism, which makes Moore such an appealing prospect.

Impact in Dallas

Dallas’ coaching staff has made it clear this off-season that they want to make the Cowboys’ offense more “Dak-friendly”. This includes the addition of college-passing concepts and acquiring playmakers to surround Prescott. Prescott thrives with receivers that are able to create after the catch – something that Dallas receivers struggled with in 2017. Insert Moore into the offense, and an immediate threat to break tackles and create yards is born. From what fans witnessed last season, it is apparent that Prescott cannot win games by himself. With a Dez Bryant-Moore combination, a fully available Elliott, and a top offensive line, Prescott will feel less pressure to shoulder the offensive workload and can rely on his teammates to put points on the scoreboard. It is imperative to acquire offensive talent for Prescott to enjoy substantial success and compete in the stacked NFC.

