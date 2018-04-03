Dallas Cowboys Invite Harold Landry, DE for Official 30-Visit

The Dallas Cowboys are really leaving no stone unturned, and that is evident with their interest in a few defensive ends that are projected as 1st round players.

The Cowboys are bringing in DE, Harold Landry from Boston College in for an official 30-visit.

Landry was a top performer at the NFL Combine for his position group. Clocking a 4.19 short shuttle exhibits his ability to come screaming off the edge.

For more on the player click play.

[embedded content]

Enjoy the latest release.