Select Page

Dallas Cowboys 30 Visit Tracy Walker, S, Ragin&#039; Cajuns

Posted by | Apr 7, 2018 | ,

Dallas Cowboys 30 Visit Tracy Walker, S, Ragin' Cajuns
The Dallas Cowboys continue to keep their options open for the secondary, specifically at safety. A few names have been added to the Cowboys official 30 visits.

Today we are taking a closer look at Tracy Walker, Safety from Louisiana Lafayette (Ragin’ Cajuns football).

Specs:

  • 6-1
  • 206 lbs
  • 33 1/2 arms
  • 4.51  forty
  • 4.28 short shuttle

Could Walker be this year’s Xavier Woods? We’ll see. One thing for sure, the Cowboys are looking to upgrade depth in the secondary and this is good news.

For more on the player click play.

, , , , , Cowboys, Cowboys Blog

View the original article at CowboysBlog.Net: Dallas Cowboys 30 Visit Tracy Walker, S, Ragin&#039; Cajuns



Related Posts

Kony Ealy Signs With the Dallas Cowboys

Kony Ealy Signs With the Dallas Cowboys

April 6, 2018

Fanchest Unboxing and Review

Fanchest Unboxing and Review

March 31, 2018

Kony Ealy Signed to a 1-Yr Deal

Kony Ealy Signed to a 1-Yr Deal

April 6, 2018

Jerry Jones zings Eagles, suggests NFC East race is wide-open

Jerry Jones zings Eagles, suggests NFC East race is wide-open

April 4, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino