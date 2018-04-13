Dallas Cowboys 2018 NFL Draft Cap Review

The NFL Draft is about two weeks away, and New Era has released their Draft Cap line-up. Each team has a few color variations and one premium version (suede).
These were released Thursday, April 12th. I got my hands on the Dallas Cowboys Low Profile 59Fifty Draft Cap 2018.
I did a complete review, of the lastest cap, click play for full breakdown.
Enjoy the latest release!
