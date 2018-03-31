Select Page

Fanchest Unboxing and Review

Today I’m going over a service catered for all sports enthusiast, — Fanchest.

Fanchest provide unique sports team gift boxes curated for men and women. Each Fanchest box includes gifts such as sports apparel, hats, collectibles and team gear.

Here’s a brief breakdown of what comes in a box, which are great for birthdays, holidays, father’s day, or that special someone. Check it out:

WHAT’S INSIDE:

  • 5 Dallas Cowboys Products
  • Every box includes a Golden Ticket, where fans can win VIP Experiences, Signed Memorabilia, and more!
  • Officially Licensed Merchandise
  • $80+ Value

For a in depth view of my unboxing and review watch my video below. Remember to give the video a thumbs up, subscribe and comment.

