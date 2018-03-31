Fanchest Unboxing and Review

Fanchest provide unique sports team gift boxes curated for men and women. Each Fanchest box includes gifts such as sports apparel, hats, collectibles and team gear.

Today I’m going over a service catered for all sports enthusiast, —

Here’s a brief breakdown of what comes in a box, which are great for birthdays, holidays, father’s day, or that special someone. Check it out:

WHAT’S INSIDE:

5 Dallas Cowboys Products

Every box includes a Golden Ticket, where fans can win VIP Experiences, Signed Memorabilia, and more!

where fans can win VIP Experiences, Signed Memorabilia, and more! Officially Licensed Merchandise

$80+ Value

For a in depth view of my unboxing and review watch my video below. Remember to give the video a thumbs up, subscribe and comment.