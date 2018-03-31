Today I’m going over a service catered for all sports enthusiast, — Fanchest.
Fanchest provide unique sports team gift boxes curated for men and women. Each Fanchest box includes gifts such as sports apparel, hats, collectibles and team gear.
Here’s a brief breakdown of what comes in a box, which are great for birthdays, holidays, father’s day, or that special someone. Check it out:
WHAT’S INSIDE:
- 5 Dallas Cowboys Products
- Every box includes a Golden Ticket, where fans can win VIP Experiences, Signed Memorabilia, and more!
- Officially Licensed Merchandise
- $80+ Value
For a in depth view of my unboxing and review watch my video below. Remember to give the video a thumbs up, subscribe and comment.
View the original article at CowboysBlog.Net: Fanchest Unboxing and Review