Dallas Cowboys 5-Round Mock Draft

Mar 31, 2018

With most of the Dallas Cowboys free agency moves seemingly behind them, its time to kick off the Mock Draft season.

The Cowboys addressed fixing the quality of depth with the signing players like Cameron Fleming, Marcus Martin, Allen Hurns, Joe Thomas, and DeOnte Thompson.

The work is far from done however, while we feel better about our depth, the quality of starter roles is back in the spotlight. How do we feel about Linebacker, do we trust that Sean Lee or Jaylon Smith are enough to lead the defense. Are you ok on rolling the dice and let’s see what happens at LG with Martin? Do we need to continue to overall the wide receivers with a blue chip prospect?

I’ll take a look at these scenarios in my first mock draft of the offseason.

Click play below for the latest release.

