MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Cameron Fleming #71 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after his teams 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that offensive tackle Cameron Fleming is set to sign a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Fleming was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (140th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Stanford Cardinal has spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, playing in 47 games, while starting 20 contests.

Fleming appeared in nine games for the Patriots in his rookie campaign, including the postseason (the Patriots went on to win Super Bowl XLIX). Surprisingly, the Pats cut Fleming following the 2015 preseason but then signed him to the practice squad. However, once left tackle Nate Solder was placed on injured reserved (torn biceps) Fleming once again found himself on the Pats main roster.

Fleming saw action in all 16 games of the 2016 season. Last off-season Fleming was a restricted free agent, but ended up suiting up for the Patriots in 2017. The 6’6″ offensive tackle played in 12 games (started six at right tackle).

Fleming is a good pass blocker and he has great balance but he is only OK in the run game. Despite not being a Pro Bowler, Fleming has been very solid and reliable in his first four seasons in the league. The 25-year old offensive lineman could prove to be a very good swing tackle for NEW TEAM. In addition to the versatility and pass blocking ability that Fleming brings to the table, he is also comfortable reporting as an eligible receiver and he brings tremendous experience, even though he’s only played four seasons in the NFL.

Fleming has been part of a stable organization since 2014 and he’s won two Super Bowls (XLIX and LI) and played in a third (loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII). He will bring that winning culture to the Cowboys.

