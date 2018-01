=

=

The Dallas Cowboys have clinched the #19 overall draft slot for the NFL Draft for 2018. For a look at other important NFL dates coming up, click play for the details.

[embedded content]

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=