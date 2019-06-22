PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants reacts before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns made waves when they acquired superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham over the off-season, and the first-year Brown believes that a change in scenery will bring out the best in him. While speaking with Complex, Beckham said that he didn’t reach his full potential in New York and that Cleveland should make him an even better football player.

Odell Beckham Jr Ready to “Reach My Full Potential” with Cleveland Browns

During his interview, Beckham noted that he felt “stuck at a place that wasn’t working” with New York and that the new environment has allowed him to improve his mental, physical, and spiritual self. Beckham believes that “[his] football will benefit” from a renewed mental state and added that he’s “excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff.”

This news should terrify the rest of the NFL. Beckham has been one of the premier receivers since entering the league back in 2014. As a rookie, Beckham recorded 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns despite playing in just 12 games. His 108.8 yards-per-game was best in the league, and he’s only improved since then. From 2015 to 2016, Beckham recorded 197 receptions for 2,817 yards and 23 touchdowns. Over that timeframe, Beckham ranked fifth in receptions, third in yards, and first in touchdown receptions.

Injuries took their toll on Beckham Jr. and limited him to just 16 games in the past two years. However, he’s remained among the league’s elite when on the field. Over the past two seasons, Beckham combined to record 102 receptions for 1,354 yards and nine touchdowns. He did this despite working with a past-his-prime Eli Manning who actively hurt Beckham’s final stat lines.

Beckham was interviewed while in London helping kick off tryouts for aspiring British football players. These tryouts are for the new NFL Academy.

