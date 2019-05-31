MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 16: Sheldon Richardson #93 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after teammate Anthony Barr #55 sacked Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns made only one high-profile free agent signing in 2019 (at least so far), but Sheldon Richardson is expected to make a big impact with the team. Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $37 million contract, so the Browns are banking on him performing well. However, Richardson is no sure thing, and it’s fair to question the player the Browns are getting.

Which Version of Sheldon Richardson Will the Browns Get?

The New York Jets selected Richardson with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and the move immediately paid off. Richardson won Defensive Rookie of the Year after putting up 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks. He was simply dominant in 2014, making the Pro Bowl with 21 quarterback hits and eight sacks.

He improved in 2015 finishing with 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in 11 despite missing four contests for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. The next season, Richardson fell off a cliff, recording only nine quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks while receiving a one-game personal conduct suspension.

In spite of his subpar performance, Richardson still had quite a bit of value and was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for Jermaine Kearse, a 2018 second-round pick (used to trade up for Sam Darnold), and a seventh-round pick swap. Richardson seemed prime to return to form as a member of the vaunted Legion of Boom.

He both did and didn’t do that. Seven quarterback hits and one sack aren’t good numbers, but Richardson finished with an 83.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. He did this while registering 36 pressures, placing him ninth among all defensive tackles. Not bad at all, but his impact in the traditional stat categories was disappointing.

Richardson still earned himself a decent payday, signing with the Minnesota Vikings for $8 million. On 407 pass-rushing snaps, Richardson registered 47 total pressures and 4.5 sacks.

What to Expect From Richardson

Of course, the Browns are hoping that Richardson plays as he did in 2014, but that’s probably not a realistic expectation. He’s not going to get double-digit sacks; even five would be good. All Richardson needs to do is play good run defense and provide pressure from the defensive interior.

Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon form possibly the NFL’s best defensive end duo. They will be the players getting the big sack numbers. Third-year defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi had 15 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks last year, despite playing a ridiculous amount of snaps, which led to extreme fatigue and eventually a biceps injury. He will provide good pass rush, and Richardson must do the same.

Ogunjobi and Richardson will be responsible for pushing the pocket from the middle. If the quarterback has to move backward in the pocket, Garrett and Vernon will be there to clean up. The inverse is also true; if Garrett and Vernon are able to force the quarterback to step up, Richardson needs to be in a position to finish the sack.

Sheldon Richardson with Gerald McCoy

If Cleveland is able to sign Gerald McCoy, Richardson’s role wouldn’t change, but he would be on the field less. McCoy, Ogunjobi, and Richardson would all rotate in and out throughout the game, with Ogunjobi leaving the field on obvious passing downs, as he is the weakest pass rusher at this point (that’s not to say he’s bad, and will certainly continue to improve).

While Richardson may not be an All-Pro, he will be a massive upgrade over last year’s starter, Trevon Coley, who was graded as one of the worst defensive tackles in the league by PFF. Coley isn’t a terrible depth option, but he really shouldn’t be playing starter-level snaps.

The bigger question mark is off the field. As noted before, Richardson has multiple suspensions and a reputation for being lazy. General manager John Dorsey has zero issue taking risks on questionable character, so Richardson’s mere signing shouldn’t be taken as evidence that he has changed.

However, word out of OTA’s is that Richardson has established himself as a leader. After signing with the team, he cited his daughter as a reason for his change in behavior. Shortly after his 2015 suspension, police charged him with resisting arrest after leading police on a high-speed chase, during which he reached 143 miles per hour, with two adults and a 12-year-old in the vehicle. Richardson said

“Things back then that impressed me do not impress me now, I have a daughter now, so I can’t be doing 150 (miles per hour) on the highways anymore. I have a little bit more to live for than just myself now.”

Hopefully, Richardson is able to make his long-term home in Cleveland by making a big impact on the field for the Browns in 2019 and beyond.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on