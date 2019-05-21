TAMPA, FL – DEC 30: Gerald McCoy (93) of the Bucs rushes the passer during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 30, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We love nothing more than athletes urging other athletes to come join their team. Along with Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants Gerald McCoy to join the Cleveland Browns.

The Pro-Bowler is due to be released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have opted to save cap space than pay the defensive tackle $13 million this season. In 2014, McCoy was the highest paid player at his position.

Gerald McCoy Can Still Be A Threat

The Buccaneers had him at his highest level for quite some time. While he may no longer be playing at that same level, he is easily still one of the best premier defensive linemen in the league. That’s according to Joseph Cantz of Dawg Pound Daily .

Let’s not forget he was still capable of tallying up six sacks last season. The Browns could use him wisely in a rotation where he isn’t the main focus of the defensive line.

The Browns have been linked to McCoy for several weeks, so his release has set tongues wagging into overdrive.

Former Buccaneers’ DT Gerald McCoy wants to sign with a playoff contender, and of course make money. But he wants to win. Spots that would make sense include the Browns, the Patriots, the Chargers, the Jaguars, and the Cowboys amongst others. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2019

Fans are excited about the possibility as it is. But with players like Beckham and Randall throwing very obvious hints to McCoy on Instagram, it seems more than a plausible option.

McCoy Can Still Get At The Quarterback

Browns general manager John Dorsey has often stated that he wants players who will get after the quarterback. With Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon as offseason additions to the team, McCoy will be more than capable of doing that. The Browns defensive line is already threatening to many an opposing offense, but this added depth would really make them sing.

Short-Term Deal Or Pay-cut?

The Browns don’t have an overwhelming amount of cap space but many contracts will be up next season. They will probably resign a few of them, so as everyone knows, rollover is paramount. Signing McCoy to a short-term deal will certainly be possible, or if McCoy is willing to take a pay cut, the scenario is even more favorable.

With their revitalized roster, the Browns will only be more so with McCoy. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will have the opportunity to rotate his unit and keep them fresh. The little gap that Cleveland has remaining in their defensive conundrum will be filled with this veteran, who still has plenty left in the tank.

