The Cleveland Browns 2019 NFL Draft class has officially been decided, as general manager John Dorsey looked to add some talent to take the squad to the next level. Thanks to one trade, the Browns managed to select eight players in the draft’s seven rounds. In all, they obtained the following players:

Second round, 46 th overall: Greedy Williams , cornerback, Louisiana State

overall: , cornerback, Louisiana State Third round, 80 th overall: Sione Takitaki , Linebacker, Brigham Young

overall: , Linebacker, Brigham Young Fourth round, 119 th overall: Sheldrick Redwine , safety, Miami

overall: , safety, Miami Fifth round, 155 th overall: Mack Wilson , linebacker, Alabama

overall: , linebacker, Alabama Fifth round, 170 th overall: Austin Seibert , kicker, Oklahoma

overall: , kicker, Oklahoma Sixth round, 189 th overall: Drew Forbes , guard, South East Missouri

overall: , guard, South East Missouri Seventh round, 221thoverall: Donnie Louis Jr., cornerback, Tulane

Clevland Browns 2018 NFL Draft Grade: 8/10

The Best Player: Greedy Williams

Cleveland fans should be thanking their lucky stars that Williams fell into their lap. The 2019 draft had several high-caliber cornerbacks, yet only one was drafted on the first night. Williams was arguably the best cornerback in the entire draft, and easily a top-10 talent. Williams was expected to be off the board, but when he was still available, the Browns greedily snatched him up.

The Alabama product is one of the few players who can truly do everything he’s asked to do. There’s no notable weak spot in his game, and he has the versatility to play all over the field. It’s anyone’s guess how defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will use his new toy.

One thing we can be almost certain of? Williams lining up opposite Denzel Ward will mean Cleveland has a seriously stacked secondary. Quite frankly, Williams’ presence makes the whole defense better.

The Head-Scratcher: Sione Takitaki

After the initial excitement over Williams, Browns fans were left puzzled as to why BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki was picked up. He racked up 119 tackles last season for the Cougars, but many are in doubt that he will be able to repeat that performance.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens assured everyone that Takitaki doesn’t miss tackles and is relentless. It seems the Browns built their draft board and stuck with it despite the questions from outsiders. They have a vision for their defense and clearly, this linebacker fits their vision, or they wouldn’t have invested in him.

The Surprise: Austin Seibert

It may be odd to call a fifth-round pick a surprise, but the Seibert pick was an interesting choice nonetheless. The Browns utilized this pick that was acquired from the New England Patriots in exchange for Josh Gordon last fall. And we should applaud this pick.

It’s no secret Cleveland had below-average kickers last season. NFL games come down to the wire and having a kicker who can reliably put three points on the board is more important than ever before. Dorsey treated this position with the same importance that it carries on game day. The Browns knew who they wanted and they got him at that moment, rather than plucking one from a pile of leftovers.

The Steal: Mack Wilson

Mack Wilson will likely be a middle linebacker, for which Joe Schobert is penciled in as a starter. He didn’t improve much between his sophomore and junior seasons.

However, it’s impossible not to notice his athleticism. He was once a five-star college recruit. He’s been profiled as an every-down linebacker with capabilities of going sideline-to-sideline. He’s good in coverage and can defend against the run.

Some analysts compare him to C.J. Mosely of the New York Jets. If he lives up to this comparison, the Browns will have gotten a steal in this draft.

Most Likely to Turn Heads During Training Camp: Drew Forbes

The Browns waited until the sixth round to select an offensive lineman, and Drew Forbes will be a project. He missed out on a Combine invite but showed promise at two pro days. Analyst Lance Zierlein observed that Forbes attacks with grit and strain at the point of attack, and that his lower body is loose and athletic. He’s a determined blocker and has enough athletic ability to transition into a backup zone scheme guard.

The Others

Sheldrick Redwine has been touted as the Browns safest pick, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Dorsey wants a team of young and hungry players and Redwine is no exception. The safety is one of 11 players from the Sunshine state to be acquired by the Browns.

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. was a four-year starter at Tulane. He was third in the country with 17 pass breakups in 2018.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on