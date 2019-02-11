KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 11: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a 16-yard reception in the fourth quarter of a week 10 NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs on November 11, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have announced that they have signed running back Kareem Hunt.

This news comes a few months after the Kansas City Chiefs decided to release Hunt following an altercation with a woman that was caught on security cameras. The Chiefs organization revealed that they had known about the incident when it happened but that Hunt had lied about the details pertaining to the incident. Soon after, Hunt was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Following the Browns announcement on Twitter, general manager John Dorsey released a statement saying, “Given what we know about Kareem through our extensive research, we believe he deserves a second chance but certainly with the understanding that he has to go through critical and essential steps to become a performing member of this organization.”

Hunt was originally drafted out of Toledo by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He quickly earned the starting spot that had been left unfilled after Jamaal Charles‘ release from the team and had a breakout rookie season that no one had seen coming. He was even elected to the Pro Bowl and was the league leader in rushing yards that same year. Hunt’s sophomore campaign saw him continue to impress on the field. By the time he was released from the team mid-season, he had 2,151 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in his first two years in the league.

Hunt’s future remains uncertain in terms of when and if the NFL will allow him to play. It’s likely he will be handed a multiple-game suspension by the league. If Hunt is authorized to play in 2019 with the Browns, he will be joining Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson in the backfield while taking handoffs from the Brown’s impressive 2018 rookie quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

