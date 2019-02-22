FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 30: Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots reacts during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are looking to improve on a promising 2018 season. The AFC North is up for grabs, and the Browns have several cornerstone pieces in place for the next few years. The Browns offense under newly appointed head coach Freddie Kitchens should soar on the wings of second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, there are still holes on the defensive side of things. Here are three free agents general manager John Dorsey and the Browns should pursue to shore up the defense.

Trey Flowers, Defensive End, New England Patriots

Trey Flowers is by no means a household name. However, he has been the most consistent performer on a defense that has gone to three straight Super Bowls. He has racked up 21 sacks over the last three seasons to go with five forced fumbles. He was knocked out of New England’s Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter, and Jacksonville’s lowly offense scored 36 points with him out.

Flowers would step in and make a huge impact on a Browns’ defensive line with a lot of potential. Cleveland boasts one of the league’s most ferocious pass rushers in Myles Garrett, but they fail to generate tremendous pressure from the opposite side. Second-year linebacker Genard Avery should play more this season, and he can help, but having an established pass rusher next to Garrett would do wonders for the Browns. Flowers is only 26 and set to enter the prime of his career. Next to Garrett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, he would provide a much-needed service.

Steven Nelson, Cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs

Steven Nelson started all 16 games for the Chiefs in 2018, and he was their best outside corner. He picked off four passes and deflected 15 more. He’s only 25 and could provide a valuable service to the Browns, whose cornerback room struggled a bit last year. Both Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell missed time due to injuries, and Cleveland’s other corners were overmatched without them. T.J. Carrie proved to be somewhat of a free agent bust, and Briean Boddy-Calhoun operates best out of the slot, so the Browns were consistently burned on the outside.

Nelson played with Mitchell in Kansas City from 2016 to 2017 under now Browns’ general manager John Dorsey. The move makes sense for both sides, as the Browns are a young team with a lot of potential. Nelson has plenty of room to grow, and joining an already strong defense could allow him to do just that.

Anthony Barr, Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland’s weakest position is its linebacker room. Jamie Collins underwhelmed throughout his Browns tenure, and he’s most likely going to be somewhere else come the 2019 season. Joe Schobert is a pro-bowler, and Christian Kirksey is one of the team’s vocal leaders, but they don’t have much outside of them. Second-year outside linebacker Genard Avery is set to play more snaps in 2019, and he flashed a lot of potential as a rookie. However, the Browns could use someone like Barr, a talented run-stopping linebacker. Cleveland gave up 135.2 rushing yards per game last year, good for No. 28 in the NFL. Teams with star running backs gashed the Browns. Both the Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt and the Steelers’ James Conner ran wild without much resistance.

Barr is somewhat of a liability in coverage, but his run-stopping chops are a must-have for the Browns. He’s also only 26 and has displayed some pass-rushing talent as well. Over five years with Minnesota, Barr has recorded 13.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hits. Among the three free agents listed, Barr fits the Browns’ needs best and would be an excellent signing for John Dorsey.

