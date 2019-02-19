CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 23: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11), Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) on the field during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2019 season holds a lot of excitement for the Cleveland Browns after a solid campaign last year. There are only a few off-season issues the Browns need to address at this point. With at least one draft pick in all seven rounds, and the third most available cap space in the league, the Browns should be able to build on their recent success.

With a new head coach, a franchise quarterback and some wins under their belts, let’s take a look at the few remaining areas that need improvement.

It’s a miracle, but somehow the Browns had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL last season. In fact, Pro Football Focus named the unit second-best following Week 17. The interior linemen protected Baker Mayfield and created a mass of running lanes for Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. For much of the season, opposing pass rushers were stopped in their tracks and the pocket was kept clean for Mayfield. PFF said Cleveland’s center, right guard and right tackle “gelled into one of the league’s top units in the second half of the year.” Left guard Joel Bitonio, center J.C. Tretter and right guard Kevin Zeitler combined to give up only 39 total pressures.

The tackles were much less stable, with the Browns cycling through Desmond Harrison, Greg Robinson and Chris Hubbard. William Schneiderhan of Fansided believes the Browns are better off finding a true starter for the position by signing a young free agent like Trent Brown or Daryl Williams. That way, the line will be better built for Mayfield in what is a very physical division.

Jarvis Landry Needs a Better Receiver to Pair With

Statistically, this wasn’t Jarvis Landry’s best season. However, 81 catches, 976 yards, and four touchdowns aren’t something to be taken lightly – he still made it to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. Rookie Antonio Callaway, while showing some real skill at times, was largely inconsistent and not a reliable number-two receiver. In fact, tight end David Njoku was the second-leading receiver last season, and it shouldn’t have to be that way.

With offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Freddie Kitchens as head coach, Landry could really thrive and reach his full potential once again.

The Browns will likely use one of their picks on a receiver in April. Perhaps N’Keal Harry or Hakeem Butler.

Mayfield already has a solid backfield in Chubb, Johnson, and now Kareem Hunt. But the Browns need a true number-two to go with Landry, Callaway, and Njoku – then they will finally have the right amount of offensive weapons.

A Stronger Secondary

Picking Denzel Ward fourth overall was one of John Dorsey’s surprise moves – and one that paid off. In the Browns first regular season game, Ward silenced his critics with two interceptions.

He was named to the Pro Bowl with three interceptions, 11 passes defended and one forced fumble in 13 games.

Ward has demonstrated his abilities as a cornerback, but the Browns need a number-two to play opposite him. T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell took reps throughout the season but may not be retained. Adding to the uncertainty is E.J. Gaines and Phillip Gaines who will be free agents. According to Schneiderhan, this is a unique situation in which Dorsey may not have to dig deep into the bank in free agency, yet he has the freedom of drafting someone. Kareem Jackson or Ronald Darby may be names thrown into the mix.

In 2018, the Browns broke their embarrassing losing streak and had an enviable lineup of talent on the roster. With just a few question marks hanging over their heads, their needs should finally be met in free agency and the Draft. 2019 could be their best year yet.

