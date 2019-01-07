DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 30: Von Miller (58) of the Denver Broncos after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Denver Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 23-9 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, December 30, 2018. The Broncos final record is 6-10. (Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Athletes have been trying to recruit athletes from other teams to join their own organization for years. But easily one of the most intriguing ideas is this: Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett wants to bring Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller to Cleveland.

Garrett has a big desire to upgrade the Browns defense. His ideal scenario would be to bring in Denver Broncos outside linebacker Miller. And it is easy to see why. Miller was voted the league’s best edge rusher in the latest Associated Press Position Rankings.

Browns Myles Garrett Wants Von Miller in Cleveland

Trade Rumors

Trade rumors around Miller have been circulating aplenty. Broncos general manager and President of Football Operations John Elway at his end of season press conference that he will be considering all options this off-season. The most controversial and most widely criticized comment he made centered around the possibility of dealing Miller. The outrage and incredulity were evident amongst Broncos fans.

Just when it seemed like the Miller trade talks were dying down, Garrett gave everyone some food for thought. In an Instagram post on Saturday, he shared a picture of himself with Miller. The caption read “Might have to get the wrecking crew back together.” Both are Texas A&M graduates, but did not play together.

The Numbers – Garrett

In only his second season, Garrett has already emerged as one of the NFL’s best edge defenders. This season, he was named a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. Adding to his growing accomplishments, he finished sixth in the league in sacks for 2018, with 13.5 sacks during the season.

The Numbers – Miller

Despite Denver’s dismal few seasons since winning Super Bowl 50, Miller is still considered one of the league’s most dominant edge players in the league. The Broncos selected him second overall in 2011. In 2018, he finished the season with one more sack than Garrett – 14.5. Over his eight-year career span, Miller has thus far sacked the quarterback 98 times, an average of 12.25 sacks per season. He’s 29 years old.

What Would it Cost?

Elway did not explicitly say he will trade Miller, only that the organization will consider every option. It isn’t exactly a secret that Miller would draw the biggest return of any player on the roster.

Think back to what the Oakland Raiders received from the Chicago Bears for Khalil Mack. Two first-round picks, a second-round pick, a third-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick. That’s realistically what the Browns would have to trade to get Miller.

However, Mack is younger and on an expiring contract. Miller has three years left on his deal, with club options in 2020 and 2021. Would the Browns even be willing to sacrifice all the assets it would probably take to land Miller?

For the moment, we can assume the Browns would benefit far more than the Broncos from the acquisition of Miller. Garrett obviously knows it and is flirting with the idea. Whichever side you’re on, one thing is clear. A defensive front consisting of these two guys would be a quarterback’s worst nightmare.

