GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 24: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field following the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

It seems Bruce Arians will only consider coaching the Cleveland Browns. The five-year Arizona Cardinals head coach is retired, and comfortably presenting his insights as an analyst at CBS Sports. As he provided the color commentary for the Browns’ 37-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he may have realized the Browns head coaching job would be the perfect fit for him.

In a piece by the Canton Repository, Arians was overheard saying “Cleveland is the only job I would consider.”

It’s not a far-fetched concept. Arians first role as a coordinator was in Cleveland from 2001-03, under Butch Davis.

Head Coaching Career Record: 49-30-1

His record during his five seasons as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals wasn’t shabby. He became only the second coach since Norm Barry in 1925 to record at least nine wins in his first season (10-6, 2013). Arians was obviously doing something right if being awarded AP Coach of the Year twice was any indication.

Arians Really Could Fit Well In Cleveland

USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes noted that Arians believes the pool of candidates Cleveland general manager John Dorsey would even consider for head coach will be “thin”.

Arians is renowned for his aggressive style in a passing game that relies heavily on deep throws. No matter how the Browns as a whole are progressing this season, there’s promising talent on offense. Especially in the form of quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s easy to understand why Cleveland is an appealing idea to Arians. It may be just the place for him to settle back into head coaching, and he may just be the person to turn things around for the struggling franchise.

