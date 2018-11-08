GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 24: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field following the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL is taking shape as the league enters week 10. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are stealing headlines leaguewide. The Cleveland Browns, on the other hand, are still struggling to find momentum and success. With such constant turmoil, the Browns should turn to Bruce Arians to be the coach of the future.

The Rookie Quarterback Watch Has Been Painful

Mayfield, along with the New York Jets Sam Darnold, Arizona Cardinals Josh Rosen, and Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen were all drafted inside the top-10. None of the aforementioned signal callers has had an easy start to their NFL careers. Darnold, in particular, has hit a major roadblock in his development. He’s thrown 14 interceptions this season, including four picks in the week nine loss to the Miami Dolphins. Comparing the rookies’ stats will make interesting reading upon the conclusion of the regular season.

Mayfield Gets His Chance To Play Football

This year’s first overall draft pick had to wait until week three to get his first taste of pro-football. Mayfield replaced the injured Tyrod Taylor and finished 17 of 23, passing for 201 yards. The Browns defeated the Jets 21-17, ending a 19 game winless streak stretching back to Christmas Eve, 2016. Mayfield’s quarterback rating was 100.1 on the day, not a bad way to start life in the NFL.

Mayfield came back down to Earth in the 45-42 ‘shootout’ loss to the Oakland Raiders. Coach Jackson watched his team throw away a 14-point lead. The Browns’ rookie completed 21 of 41, throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions including a pick-six when Gareon Conley ran the ball into the house.

The week four defeat was a steep learning curve for Mayfield, where he was sacked twice and lost two fumbles. The Browns were putting points on the board but they didn’t take care of the football, handing a win to poor Raiders team.

The Browns Record Is Not Just On The QB

At 2-6-1, the Browns have already made progressions on the 2016 and 2017 seasons respectively. Their current record is a reflection of the coaching and player execution. The offensive line hasn’t provided Mayfield with the protection needed to allow the rookie to make plays. Through weeks five to seven Mayfield was sacked five times on each occasion, he was given a harsh lesson in football in the defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns defence is ranked 30th in the league, giving up 1,250 yards against the rush. Only the Raiders (252) have allowed more points than the Browns (247) in the AFC.

Can Mayfield Succeed in Cleveland?

Only time will tell as to whether or not the Browns can become anything other than a team to inflict misery on. The answer to the question also depends on how success is measured. A step in the right direction would be achieving a winning season, something not witnessed by the Dawg Pound since their 10-6 record in 2007.

The Browns have reached far and wide in search of a franchise QB. Since their rebirth in 1999, the Browns have had a mindblowing 30 QBs at their disposal. Doug Pederson, Derek Anderson, Colt McCoy, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Josh McCown, Robert Griffin III, and Cody Kessler are among those names. Manziel, aka Johnny Football, was touted to be the savior for the Browns. We all know how that one ended.

Cleveland Coaching Shake-Up

The Cleveland Browns are making big changes as the front-office seeks a pathway to progression. Hue Jackson, was, of course, sacked after a 3-36-1 record. Greg Williams currently finds himself at the helm until a new head coach is appointed. The coaching situation might just be unsettling for a rookie who seems to be carrying Ohio’s weight of expectation on his shoulders.

The Quarterback Whisperer Could Be The Answer

Bruce Arians is rumored to be interested in taking up the coaching reigns for the Cleveland Browns. Arians is widely known as the QB whisperer. Could he be the coach to answer many questions for the Browns franchise? Arians has coached some big names, including Peyton Manning.

“After I got Peyton to focus on his footwork, it was as if his worries magically melted away. He was one smooth operator, brother. Playing cool, calm and cerebral, he threw two touchdown passes and no interceptions in our 20–15 win over the Patriots. Which, was Peyton’s first ever victory over those guys.” (Bruce Arians to Sports Illustrated).

The Waiting Game Could Be Over

There’s no doubt that Browns and their fans have been patient. They’ve waited for the football chemistry ferment into a competitive force. Mayfield has shown that he’s got the raw talent to stick around in the NFL. The No.1 overall draft pick has not quite exceeded expectations but he’s done okay in a football team that is in the process of rebuilding. Arians, if appointed might just be the coach to expedite a Browns winning season.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on