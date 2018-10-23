CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 14: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The new Cleveland Browns head coach needs to have certain qualities and do things in new ways in order for the team to thrive beyond their recent ‘achievements’. Yes, what they’ve done thus far in 2018 can indeed be given that label — for obvious reasons. Everything the new Cleveland Browns coach needs to be, will shape the team into one that is successful.

Thanks to general manager John Dorsey, Cleveland’s roster is the strongest and most talent-rich it’s been in a decade. Pair that with a coaching staff that is great at their jobs, and it’s no small wonder they’ve finally broken their drought.

However, it seems the team’s head coach should be something that Hue Jackson isn’t. As Dawg Pound Dailey’s Mitch Zoloty observed, the coach doesn’t need to be offensive-minded, nor defensive-minded. What the Browns desperately need is an excellent game manager and one who motivates his players effectively.

A Strategic Game Manager

Jackson holds (at time of publication) a record of 3-35-1 as head coach. Inadequate rosters, exacerbated by atrocious officiating were a major contributor to that. But as everyone knows, a head coach has to accept the blame, and Jackson is definitely no different.

He wasn’t strategic with his use of timeouts. Saving them for the last two minutes of each half clearly isn’t working to the team’s advantage. Being able to estimate whether to give it everything on fourth down or take the points is also a hallmark of a good coach.

A team needs as many points as they can possibly get in the first half if they’re down by a wide margin, say 20-4. There’s no way they can come back from that unless they take any and all points that come their way before halftime.

A Coach Who Keeps His Players Disciplined

Penalties happen when players aren’t disciplined. They will destroy any good intentions of a strategic game manager. Look at the Browns’ penalty situation.

Vs. Buccaneers – 14 penalties for 114 yards

Vs. Chargers – 6 for 114

Vs. Ravens – 10 for 66

Vs. Raiders – 8 for 55

Vs. Jets – 5 for 41

Vs. Saints – 4 for 43

Vs. Steelers – 11 for 87

If a coach doesn’t keep his men disciplined, those penalties are bound to add up. An average of eight penalties for 66 yards doesn’t scream “winning”.

A Healthy Rapport with Other Coaching Staff

Jackson is really fortunate to have two very competent coordinators in Todd Haley and Gregg Williams. To this day, we haven’t heard rumors of any major clashes within the staff in Cleveland. It’s imperative that the new coach nurture and maintain these strong relationships within the staff, especially coordinators. The current improved state of the franchise can be attributed to the nature of the staff, and an even better future for the team can be expected if the relationships stay healthy.

A Coach Who Speaks Out

Being able to accept a fine and call out officials for being absolutely unfair at times will go a long way. Cleveland’s unsettling penalty situation was due largely to the refs making unjustified calls. Refs missing obvious penalties from opponents was enough to question their integrity. The new coach will have to speak up to defend his team and prevent those unnecessary losses that could’ve been wins instead.

It will be a challenge for the Browns’ new coach to propel the franchise back to a place it once was. But all he has to do is make sure he doesn’t ever repeat the mistakes of his predecessor, and he’ll be more than halfway.

