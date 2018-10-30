PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Think back to preseason. Back then, it was widely believed that the Cleveland Browns wouldn’t ruin Baker Mayfield. Instead, he would make the Browns better. Eight weeks into the season, it seems even this star rookie quarterback can’t remain unaffected by the people around him.

Mayfield impressed the crowds when he burst onto the scene a mere few weeks ago. Subbing for an injured Tyrod Taylor, the rookie quarterback led the charge towards the team’s first victory in 21 months. He was 17-for-23 for 201 yards against the New York Jets. His QBR for that game was an astounding 94.9.

Now in Week Eight, Mayfield seems depleted. Half the man he was early in the season. Mayfield had a very noticeable limp after his team’s loss against arch-rivals Pittsburgh Steelers. As if his ankle injury wasn’t enough, the Steelers hit him seven times and sacked him twice. Thus far, he’s been sacked 20 times in six games. But as expected, Mayfield accepts it willingly. “That’s the nature of playing a good team. They’re physical.”

The Offense Has Their Own Struggles

Mayfield is a tough battler, but there’s only so much his body can take or should be expected to take. He’s surrounded by a young, mostly inexperienced offense who themselves are grappling with the pros. Mayfield has one reliable wide receiver on a good day. A rookie left tackle and running back. A sophomore tight end. This meant-to-be-a-star quarterback doesn’t have that amazing supporting cast he needs to truly thrive.

The job is tough for even the ones who’ve been doing it for years. As mentioned by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, guard Joel Bitonio is fully aware of the physical toll on Mayfield and the inadequate protection he’s getting. “It’s tough when he’s getting hit and he has to scramble for his life out there. We need to do better for him. But he’s doing fine. He knows the offense, and he’s going to continue to get better.”

Mayfield’s Performance Has Declined

In his five games as the starter, Mayfield’s QBR dropped dramatically from his highest against the Oakland Raiders. There was a steady decline until he reached a disappointing 12.7. He’s since inched upwards to 23.5 against Pittsburgh, and that’s promising. The struggle is evident, with eight touchdown passes and six interceptions.

No Serious Injuries, Please

The Browns appear committed to the idea of Mayfield as a starter, no matter what the costs. They simply do not have any better option.

It’s a balancing act – letting Mayfield go the ‘practice makes perfect’ route and hoping that somehow, he walks out the other side fairly unscathed. It may be impossible for Mayfield to finish the season without more serious injuries, while his supporting cast deals with their own challenges.

Whatever the situation, Mayfield still provides comfort to his teammates. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi said, “All you want on Sunday is to have a chance, and with a guy like him at quarterback, I feel like we have a chance”.

And with that, the rookie quarterback will power through the pain and whatever difficulties may come his way. That’s just the way he works.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on