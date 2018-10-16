CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 14: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield always admits his faults and takes responsibility when it’s called for. Which is exactly what he’s been doing since the Cleveland Browns lost to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

For the first time this season, Mayfield was below 50 percent in completions. He was sacked five times. He threw two interceptions. It wasn’t pretty.

Even though Damion Ratley and Antonio Callaway failed to catch some potential touchdown passes, ESPN’s Pat McManamon stated the facts. “He never got the offense going.” Mayfield’s quarterback rating was his lowest this season, a paltry 14.6.

His Numbers Can And Will Be Better

Against the Chargers, ESPN Stats & Information Research recorded him at 2-for-11 under pressure for 34 yards with one interception and five sacks. Mayfield was pressured on 17 of 52 dropbacks.

Mayfield’s numbers weren’t as spectacular as the majority had expected before the season began. 22-for-46 for 238 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) with one touchdown, two interceptions, and a completion rating of 47.83. He’s had more interceptions than touchdowns and his rating for the season is 72.8.

Mayfield Knows What He Needs To Work On

Mayfield has the confidence and accuracy of a quarterback who’s been in the business much longer. But his confidence was his downfall this time around. Reading a defense is one of his many gifts, but he admitted that holding onto the ball for too long while doing just that, led to miscues and sacks.

Throwing on the left seems like one of his few weaknesses, and it showed during the second half against the Chargers. When defense forced a punt, Mayfield dashed left and attempted a throw at Jarvis Landry, but it was intercepted and led to some easy points for LA. Mayfield was very quick to point out he “can’t do it” and that “[he] will be the first to correct [his] stuff”.

Mayfield’s deep ball throws are still a strength of his, and it was just unfortunate that both of them went right through Ratley and Callaway. As for Landry, he caught only 2 of 9 passes.

He’s Got The Right Attitude

Head coach Hue Jackson believes that Cleveland is underachieving at receiver, but Mayfield refuses to point fingers. He instead is assigning himself the task of getting better.

His attitude is exactly right. “It just comes down to when something goes wrong, why did it go wrong? Think about it and fix it on the fly. You have to be a great in-game adjuster at this level. Whatever they are throwing at us, we have to react to it and play well. I will be the first to tell you I did not do that today.”

Resetting and thinking quick on his feet is something Mayfield usually gets right. He takes the job seriously and is clearly hitting himself hard for the minor mistakes he’s made so far. He’s already close to an improved version of himself. Not that he needs that much improving.

