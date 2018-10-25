CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 07: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 2018 Cleveland Browns have all the makings of a Cinderella team. They’re the underdog you always feel bad for, but this year is different. The Browns have begun to move past their losing ways and are looking to a new horizon. With a flashy top overall pick in Baker Mayfield taking the helm at quarterback, and a new-look offense and defense to make his job easier, Cleveland was poised to finally make some noise this year. Just as they were on the precipice of success, the universe woke up and reminded the Browns that they are in fact the Browns.

Close Only Counts in Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

Just seven weeks through the schedule and Cleveland has already played four overtime games. All that separates them from a 6-1 record is a measly 13 points, but here we are. With close losses and a season of woes, the Browns are sole owners of last place in the AFC North with a record of 2-4-1. Despite this, the sky is not falling and there is no need to panic, Cleveland fans. The AFC North is a different beast this year and the Browns can absolutely win the division. With a gunslinger in Mayfield and the fifth-ranked rush attack to support, the Browns are the only ones who can thwart their success.

Time to Remove the Paper Bag, Browns Fans

Whether a game is tough or not is really up to Cleveland and how they play. One week they’ll lose to the slumping Raiders, and another they’ll overcome that vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense. Despite not showing the greatest averages, that Cleveland defense has proven that, at times, it can keep teams out of the end zone for long stretches of time. With this roster, and a look at the rest of their year, they can go 7-2 in their last nine. The only teams sure to give Cleveland problems are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers. Of their last seven winnable games: two of the opponents have a losing record (Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons), two have already lost/tied to the Browns (Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens), two are against the Cincinnati Bengals and the always reliable Andy Dalton, and another is against the mediocre Houston Texans. If all goes well, Cleveland will finish with a record of 9-6-1 and could very well be in the division lead.

Loaded Like a Gun Out of Ammo

Take a glance around the division and this becomes more apparent. Though the division may appear loaded, things couldn’t be easier for Cleveland. Tough remaining schedules are sure to derail rest of the AFC North. The Steelers remaining schedule features matchups with the Ravens (who the Steelers previously lost to), Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints. With a gauntlet like this, I’m not sure the Steelers can get through this tough of a schedule. The Ravens schedule is no cake walk either. The Carolina Panthers, Chiefs, Chargers, and Browns all await the Ravens. As for the Bengals, it’s more of the same. The Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Steelers, and Browns will determine whether or not Dalton has another wintertime collapse.

If the Browns can avoid inventing new ways to lose, just for a few weeks, then the people of Cleveland will be able to call the Browns their 2018 AFC North champs.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on