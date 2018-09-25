CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 23: Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 31-21. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Keeping an eye on the waiver wire is always important, but in Week Four, it’s crucial. Bye weeks are officially underway, so fantasy owners all along the league will be looking to stream starters while their stars have the week off. With more competition than ever on waivers, wide receivers like Tyler Boyd and Mike Williams are smart adds for Week Four.

Top Week Four Running Back Waiver Claims

Top Week Four Quarterback Waiver Claims

Top Week Four Fantasy Defenses

Tyler Boyd

Despite being owned in just 3.2% of NFL.com fantasy leagues, wide receiver Tyler Boyd is poised for a big game in Week Four. Over the past two weeks, Boyd has recorded a combined 226 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Thanks to a variety of factors, that success should continue in Week Four.

Bengals star receiver A.J. Green suffered a groin injury during Week Three. While Green expects to play this week, his production could be limited. This will elevate Boyd to the top spot, allowing him to see more targets and more opportunities.

Additionally, the Bengals are going up against a banged-up Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta’s defense has suffered several significant injuries this year, including losing safety Ricardo Allen last week. Cincinnati should be able to move the ball at will, and Boyd should be Andy Dalton’s top target if Green isn’t 100%.

Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers former first-round pick is starting to break out in his second year. Mike Williams had the best game of his career last Sunday, recording four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

While Williams doesn’t have the best track record, there are plenty of reasons to believe his recent success is for real. As a former first-round pick, Williams boasts incredible physical skills. He has ideal size, great speed, and strong hands. Additionally, Williams is tied for the team lead in targets. Philip Rivers will continue to look for him, and Williams should keep putting up strong numbers. He’s not a WR1, but he’s certainly good enough to carry as a spot starter.

Antonio Callaway

Josh Gordon’s departure should open a lot of doors for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway. While Callaway finished Week Three with an underwhelming four catches for 20 yards, he played better than his stat line showed. Early in the first half, Callaway was wide open on a deep post, but quarterback Tyrod Taylor severely underthrew him. With Baker Mayfield under center, that incompletion is probably a major gain.

Callaway showed his potential in Week Two when he recorded 81 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Going up against a subpar Raiders defense in Week Four, Callaway would be a smart add, especially in a standard scoring league.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on