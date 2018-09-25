CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass while under pressure during the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won 21-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The NFL’s next great star may have emerged on Thursday Night Football. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield engineered a 14-point comeback in primetime and will lead the Browns offense for the rest of the season. Mayfield is just one of several quarterbacks who can help your fantasy team in Week Four and are likely available in your league.

Baker Mayfield

For the first time since the days of Bernie Kosar, the Cleveland Browns have genuine hope at the quarterback position. After sitting for the first two and a half weeks of the season, first-overall pick Baker Mayfield dazzled on Thursday Night Football against the Jets. Despite playing just over one half of football, Mayfield finished his night completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards.

While trusting a rookie quarterback is inherently dangerous, Mayfield has all the tools to succeed in the NFL. The Browns take on a weak Raiders defense in Week Four, so Mayfield should put together another strong week. Owned in just 4.3% of NFL.com leagues, Mayfield should be a solid starter for Week Four and beyond.

Ryan Tannehill

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has quietly put together a solid start to his 2018 season. After missing the entirety of 2018 with an ACL injury, Tannehill is looking like his 2016 self. Tannehill is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Oakland Raiders.

Tannehill has a favorable matchup in Week Four against the New England Patriots. New England’s defense has struggled to start the season, allowing 20.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Blake Bortles threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns while Matthew Stafford threw for 262 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Tannehill should have similar success against the Patriots.

Case Keenum

Case Keenum is purely a matchup start. While the journeyman quarterback is one of the lower-tier starters in the league, he has shown the ability to put up solid fantasy numbers against subpar defenses. In the first two weeks of the season, Keenum threw for a combined 551 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions against the Seahawks and Raiders.

Keenum faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs and their subpar defense in Week Four. Kansas City has arguably the worst defense in football and currently allowed a staggering 30.1 points per game to quarterbacks. Additionally, Kansas City’s high-powered offense ensures that both teams will keep throwing the ball throughout the duration of the game. Whether it’s an old-fashioned shootout or garbage time yardage, Keenum should put up strong numbers in Week Four.

