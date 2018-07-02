LeBron James‘ decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency created an immediate void atop the Cleveland sports world. James, arguably the best NBA player ever, played 11 of his first 15 seasons in Cleveland. The King also delivered Cleveland its first major sports championship in over 50 years.

Of course, all good things must come to an end. LeBron will finish his career elsewhere and Cleveland is left wondering what’s next. While the Cavaliers may have some rough times to come, a new hope in Cleveland may be closer than people think. At least, that’s what young Cleveland Browns talent Myles Garrett thinks. The former Aggie seems more than ready for center stage in Cleveland.

@KingJames if you don’t want to take your throne with you I’ll take it.. — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 2, 2018

The second-year pro tweeted the King himself stating that if LeBron “didn’t want to take his thrown with him (Garrett) would take it”. The tweet was a bold statement from Garrett, especially with regards to the Browns 0-16 record in 2017. That being said, the statement from the Browns 2017 #1 overall pick did not ring hollow in Cleveland.

Both Eyes Forward

Garrett has certainly said all the right things during his time in Cleveland. He has quickly become a fan favorite for both on and off-field reasons. Quite frankly the only thing Garrett has not done in Cleveland yet is win.

Garrett should have the opportunity to do just that in 2018. New Browns general manager John Dorsey has spent the off-season retooling both the roster and the staff in Cleveland. Garrett will look to be the centerpiece of a Browns defense injected with youth and athleticism, particularly in the secondary. While the new additions still have to prove they can mesh together to generate success, the future has not been this bright in Cleveland in quite a while.

In fact, the Browns retooling seems to have come at just the right time. If the Browns felt like the same old cellar-dweller, the departure of LeBron would have felt devastating in Cleveland. While the exit certainly hurts, many in Cleveland seem oddly optimistic. The culture of the city itself is changing, and Garrett and the Browns, as surprising as that sounds, are a big reason why.

