Since the NFL draft, the energy surrounding the Cleveland Browns has been clearly felt, seen and heard. There are whispers (even shouts), that the team might find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

There are five players who will likely have enough impact to propel Cleveland to that sweet playoff spot.

While we’re almost certain Baker Mayfield is the future of the Browns, we must acknowledge Tyrod Taylor as the present. He has won games. He started 43 games for the Buffalo Bills over three seasons and threw 51 touchdowns. There’s no reason to think he can’t perform at that level in Cleveland. Taylor’s work ethic is both admired and respected by teammates and coaches – both past and present. His professionalism and grit can’t be faulted. This season, he has the opportunity to prove he still deserves to be QB1 for the foreseeable future. If all goes according to plan, the Browns will win games and Mayfield will have an extended learning period behind Taylor.

Think back to 2013 when Josh Gordon led the league in receiving yards (1,646). He had five games with 150 or more receiving yards. Fast forward through the next five years and we remember Gordon was suspended for 54 out of 64 games. Gordon has promised he’s on the straight and narrow, with his mantra being that he’s given each day, and each day, he must make it a good day. Pat McManamon of ESPN believes that even if Gordon returns to two-thirds of his former self, the Browns will have an excellent receiver. However, Gordon himself aims to exceed others’ expectations together with his own goals. If Gordon continues to strive for excellence, the offense could change dramatically – and in a good way.

Denzel Ward – Cornerback

The Browns needed a speedy cover corner – and that Denzel Ward is just that. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams knew Cleveland’s defense was miserably lacking a solid cover specialist who could also run. Ward in the off-season has thus far proven that he’s capable of playing immediately. Williams is confident Ward has the mental and physical ability to significantly contribute. “From an intelligence standpoint, it is not very hard because he just has to count to one and cover the guy that is the first one in from the sideline. Now, from an ability standpoint, that is another thing, but he fits in ability-wise. He has covered some awfully good guys.” Ward will be heavily depended on when the Browns face Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown and Cincinnati’s A.J. Green – and that’s just from the AFC North.

Missing five games last year disguised the fact that Myles Garrett did have a solid rookie season. Seven sacks in 11 games isn’t an accurate representation of the numbers he can rack up as an edge defender when he’s at full health. Pro Football Focus even rated him third among rookie edge defenders (top 20 overall) with 37 total pressures from 300 passing snaps and a pass-rush productivity of 10.2. If he remains injury-free, the 2018 season may be the year he truly breaks out.

Garrett is excited about Emmanuel Ogbah and what they’re both capable of when working together. Like Garrett, Ogbah was injured in 2017 (broken foot) – but whenever he’s on the field, he produces in a big way. Ogbah is a fast and effective pass rusher, and when he’s present, ends the possibility of double-teams on Garrett. Cleveland’s defense benefits immensely from his abilities. Garrett has high hopes for both of them. “I just think with how well we work together whether it’s inside or on the outside rush… I think we can go for a pretty historic year.”

The wonderful thing about the Browns this season is the fact that these five players aren’t the only ones who are expected to make a big impact on the success of the team. Expect a significant turnaround for the franchise this year.

