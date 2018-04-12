NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns were coming to terms on a five-year, $75.5 extension. Landry was traded to the Browns by the Miami Dolphins earlier this off-season in exchange for one 2018 and one 2019 draft pick.

The trade from Miami landed Landry a one-year contract with the Browns worth $15.98 million in 2018. With this extension, the Browns have guaranteed $47 million of the $75.5 million. Landry will average more than $15 million per year over the next five years. Only four wide receivers in the league are currently signed to contracts with a per-year average besting Landry’s: Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, and Antonio Brown.

It is worth noting that the Browns (arguably) top receiver Josh Gordon will only earn a base salary of $790,000 in 2018. The only receiver contract that comes close to Landry’s would be that of Corey Coleman, who will make a guaranteed base salary of $1.5 million in 2018 off his rookie contract. At the moment, this contract makes Landry the most expensive player on the roster for 2019. Kevin Zeitler and Jamie Collins are listed as having only a $10 million base salary for 2019, according to Over The Cap.

Landry entered the league as a second-round draft pick for the Dolphins in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old wideout from LSU has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards twice in his four-year career, falling short in 2014 and 2016. Despite a drop in receiving yards in 2016, Landry snagged a career-high nine touchdowns for the Dolphins.

The league expected several huge payouts from the Browns this off-season, given their league-leading $114 million in cap space. After an 0-16 season in 2017, the Browns better hope this windfall for a slot receiver pans out.

