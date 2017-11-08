29th October 2017, Twickenham, London, England; NFL International Series, game 4, Minnesota Vikings versus Cleveland Browns; DeShone Kizer of the Cleveland Browns prepares to pass the ball (Photo by Simon West/Action Plus via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are running out of time to get this thing back on track. Currently, they stand at 0-8, just like they started in 2016. However, coming off a bye, this Browns team might finally be getting healthy. It looks like Myles Garrett, Jason McCourty, and Jabrill Peppers will all be back for week ten. This Sunday, the Browns will travel to Detroit for a game against the Detroit Lions. After their week nine win in Lambeau Field (their first since 1991), the Lions will certainly be feeling pumped up. But what can the Browns do to pull out a win at Ford Field? These are our week ten Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory.

Week Ten Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory

Slow Down Matt Stafford

Right now, Matthew Stafford is basking in the glory of the performance he put on in week nine. Against the Green Bay Packers, he put up some pretty insane numbers. Along with a 30-17 Lions win, Stafford passed for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Now those are numbers that make Stafford worthy of being the NFL’s highest-paid player. But against the Browns in week ten, something has to change.

Jason McCourty being back this week is going to be a huge help against Stafford. Against number one receivers, McCourty has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league. This week, he’ll be dealing with Golden Tate and perhaps some Marvin Jones as well. With Jamar Taylor and the underrated Briean Boddy-Calhoun helping him out, the Browns might actually stand a chance here. Slowing down Stafford is imperative to the Browns success. Cleveland’s pass defense has left something to be desired this season, but containing Stafford’s hot hand could go a long way in the momentum department.

Let Myles Garrett Feast

Earlier in the year, this Lions offensive line was absolutely decimated with injury. Currently, Greg Robinson is still on the injury report. Additionally, Taylor Decker is questionable for this week. If Decker is out, Myles Garrett might just have some fun with Stafford throughout the game. Unfortunately for Stafford, that might not be any fun for him.

Garrett has shown supreme athletic ability already this season, and he’s only played in three games. In those three games, Garrett has collected four sacks. With him coming back from a concussion, and fully rested from the bye, he might just end up as a defining force in this game. He’s quickly becoming one of the NFL’s most feared defenders, and he might solidify that case in week ten. Garrett is one of the best players on the Browns already – time to let him loose.

Keep Playing Within Kizer’s Strength

If you’ve noticed, DeShone Kizer has looked significantly better in recent weeks. While it hasn’t resulted in wins, he has looked at least serviceable in the last couple of games. It seems Hue Jackson has been playing within his strengths much more recently. Sadly, Cleveland’s resident speed demon, Corey Coleman, isn’t going to be back until week eleven. However, we still have Duke Johnson on this Browns squad.

It might sound like a broken record, but upping Johnson’s usage is imperative. Whether through receiving or rushing, he is electrifying. Truly, The Duke is one of the Browns best playmakers. This week’s starting receivers in Cleveland are Ricardo Louis and Bryce Treggs. So, needless to say, the Browns receivers aren’t exactly world-beaters. But on a team devoid of talent at a lot of positions, Johnson is always a welcome sight. If the Browns use him early, correctly, and often, then they might just get it done on offense.

Main image credit:

Related

View the original article on