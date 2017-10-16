Another NFL weekend, and another Cleveland Browns loss. Sadly, this seems to be the theme since the Browns started 7-4 in 2014. Since that 7-4 start, they have gone a dismal 4-39, including last year’s one win season. on Sunday, they took on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. In what came off as a desperation move, Hue Jackson named Kevin Hogan the starting quarterback. Jackson and Browns fans hoped that Hogan would give Cleveland’s offense a spark, but the Browns went down, 33-17. So, as always, what can the Browns learn from this experience? Below are some Week six Cleveland Browns takeaways.

Week Six Cleveland Browns Takeaways

Hogan’s No Hero

With all the randomness of the Browns for the past twenty years, many fans held an odd sense of hope. Maybe, just maybe, the franchise quarterback their team had been searching for was right in front of their faces. However, Kevin Hogan was, sadly, quite sub-par on Sunday.

It’s easy to believe that Hogan was going to play badly against the Texans. Although depleted a bit, Houston’s defense is still solid. Additionally, Hogan was the quarterback of the Chiefs practice squad, once upon a time. That is to say, he wasn’t exactly a top draft pick back in 2016. But it’s doubtful that anyone expected him to be as bad as he was.

Hogan finished with a hat trick on the day. A hat trick of interceptions, that is. Not only that, but one of the picks that he threw was a pick-six by Johnathan Joseph. Hogan flat out imploded during Sunday’s game.

Another Browns Texting Mishap

Remember when Ray Farmer was texting plays to the sideline and got caught? Well, it turns out that the Browns may have forgotten to let bygones be bygones. Allegedly, Hue Jackson sent a text to quarterback Deshaun Watson right before the Browns were to pick in this past year’s draft, 12th overall. The text read “Be ready,” implying that the Browns were going to pick Watson with the 12th selection. But as we know, they traded out of that pick, and acquired Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku from it.

Watson, in truth, has been absolutely lighting it up for the Texans. The former Clemson Tiger has accounted for 13 total touchdowns in just the past three weeks and Houston has put together the most explosive offense in the league. Whether or not Hue Jackson really did want Watson that badly remains a mystery, but one thing is for sure. It seems the Browns have swung and missed yet again, and let another quarterback pass them by. The Browns coaching staff is left to ask themselves what could have been.

Jason McCourty Is Not Getting Enough Respect

After Joe Haden joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seemed that the Browns had a glaring need at cornerback. But then, something magical happened. Jason McCourty has been something of a defensive wizard for the Browns this year. However, it seems he might be flying a bit under the radar for some fans. In a season where the Browns secondary has been mostly porous, McCourty has been a bright spot.

McCourty had a pick six this past week and was able to intercept Josh McCown last week against the Jets. Additionally, he was able to grab a takeaway from Joe Flacco in Week two. Jason McCourty is getting nowhere near the props he deserves for his amazing season. Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Jamar Taylor should absolutely be taking notes from the Browns veteran corner.

