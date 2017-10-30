LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 29: DeShone Kizer of the Cleveland Browns gives instruction to his team during the NFL International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium on October 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

There comes a point, I think, where you just run out of things to say. The Cleveland Browns seem to be at that point right now. Starting the season 0-8 for a second straight year, the Browns are approaching the worst two-year stretch of all time. Once upon a time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started 2-26 over two seasons. Currently, the Browns are 1-23 under Hue Jackson. That 23rd loss came at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings during week eight. As London games go, some thought this one might just get wacky, and the Browns would pull the upset. However, that was not to be, and the Browns (as usual) must learn from the mistakes they make. These are our week eight Cleveland Browns takeaways.

Week Eight Cleveland Browns Takeaways

Benching Britt

Kenny Britt, without sugar-coating it, is a cancer on this Browns team. First off, his play this year has been beyond lackluster. Additionally, his attitude, especially toward this London game, has been a hair-pulling kind of depressing. Apparently though, Browns coaches got the message this week. Although he dressed for the game this week at Twickenham Stadium, he did not play a single offensive snap.

Browns fans don’t get to say this very often, but bravo to you, Hue Jackson. Finally, finally, you took the liberty of letting Britt stay on the bench. Frankly, he should be staying on the bench, at least for the foreseeable future. The Browns should be willing, like they did with Brock Osweiler, to eat Britt’s salary. Until Britt decides to get his act together, both physically and mentally, he needs to stay on the sidelines.

A Good Start, But an Awful Finish

The first half, at least, the Browns looked pretty competent. Carl Nassib was able to tip a pass from Case Keenum which then got intercepted by linebacker Joe Schobert. Just two plays later, Isaiah Crowell rushed for his first touchdown of the season. Zane Gonzalez missed the extra point, but nevertheless, the Browns took the lead, 6-0. After a Minnesota field goal, the Browns took a 6-3 lead into halftime. The last time the Browns held a halftime lead? Christmas Eve, 2016, when they beat the (then) San Diego Chargers.

In the second half, however, the Browns totally imploded. The defense, sans Myles Garrett, Jason McCourty, and Jabrill Peppers, gave up 21 second-half points. Cleveland’s defense was exhausted in the second half, and boy, did it show. Keenum tore up the Browns in the second half. Keenum is absolutely not a quarterback that should be carving up defenses. But with a defensive unit as young (and as tired) as the Browns in the second half, Keenum had a field day. The Browns scraped across the finish line, and the game ended 33-16.

Let’s Take A Break

If there is one NFL team that really cannot afford to be injured, it’s the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are the youngest team in the league, and likely the team most devoid of talent. Across the board, the Browns lack playmakers and electricity on both sides of the ball. So, what better time for Cleveland to have a bye week than right now?

So, let’s get Garrett, McCourty, and Peppers healthy. Additionally, it might be time to make a trade before the deadline. Specifically, wide receivers might be of interest for Sashi Brown. Recently, talks of a trade for T.Y. Hilton have come about. Certainly, that might help this Browns roster. In any case, the Browns need a receiver like no other team in the league. Hopefully, once these Browns are healthy (and have a new receiver), they’ll be able to give Detroit a fight on November 12th. Hell, they might even beat Matthew Stafford and his Lions squad. Crazier things have happened.

