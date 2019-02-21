CINCINNATI, OH – FEBRUARY 05: Zac Taylor looks on along with Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin (left) and owner Mike Brown (right) after being introduced as the new head coach for the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on February 5, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ search for a defensive coordinator is finally over. After spending the past few weeks searching for a coordinator, the Bengals and Lou Anarumo have reached an agreement. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first had the news.

Anarumo spent the 2018 season as the New York Giants’ secondary coach. Under his reign, the 2018 Giants defense ranked 24th in yards-per-game, 23rd in points-per-game, and 24th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Anarumo never served as a full-time defensive coordinator before at the NFL level, but the 52-year old was Miami’s interim defensive coordinator in the 2015 season.

Interestingly enough, Anarumo started his coaching career with Wagner College as the running backs coach in 1989. However, Anarumo switched to the defensive side of the ball as a graduate student with Syracuse. Since then, spent time with the US Merchant Marine Academy, Harvard, Marshall, and Purdue. His highest collegiate rank came when he was the assistant head coach at Harvard University.

Anarumo finally broke into the NFL prior to the 2001 season. Signing on with the Miami Dolphins Anarumo served as defensive backs coach for three seasons before going back to the collegiate ranks. Anarumo returned to the NFL back in 2012 to once again coach the Dolphins defensive backs. Anarmuo left for the New York Giants prior to the 2018 season, making it only the second NFL franchise he ever coached for. This would only be a one-year stay, as Cincinnati Bengals new head coach Zac Taylor signaled out Anarumo as his defensive coordinator.

Anarumo takes over defensive coordinator duties for Teryl Austin. Austin spent one year with the Bengals, and Cincinnati ranked last in yards-per-game, 30th in points-per-game, and 28th in DVOA during his lone year at the helm. Austin left his post following the firing of Marvin Lewis and is currently the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach.

