CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 01: Robbie Gould #9 of the Chicago Bears kicks a 55 yard field goal out of the hold of Pat O’Donnell #16 against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Vikings defeated the Bears 23-20. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears were seconds away from advancing in the NFC Playoffs last year, but Cody Parkey missed the potential game-winning kick against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a bitter end to the 2018 season. With the 2019 NFL season nearing, let’s take a look at the kicking situation for the Chicago Bears.

NBC broadcaster Al Michaels mentioned during the NFC Wild Card game between the Bears and Eagles that Cody Parkey was tied for the second most missed kicks in the NFL in 2018. Seven of the ten missed kicks were field goals. At least five of the seven missed field goals hit the goalpost upright. The Chicago Bears’ kicking woes happened at the worst possible time during the 2018 season. The team released Parkey this off-season as a result.

Chicago has struggled to find a replacement for Robbie Gould ever since the team released him in 2016. According to ESPN and the Associated Press, none of the Bears’ current kickers have NFL experience. Super Bowl contenders often have big-time kickers who can hit clutch field goals in high-pressure situations. The four teams in last year’s NFC and AFC Championship games all had very good or excellent kickers.

Chicago is playing a risky game for a 12-4 team last year with high expectations for the 2019 football season. Soldier Field is a difficult NFL stadium for kickers, especially in November and December. The team needs one of the current kickers on the roster to perform well in training camp and preseason. If not, then the Bears should consider one of three options to address the kicking game.

Three Options Should Bears’ Kickers Disappoint Early in 2019 Campaign

The Bears cannot afford a repeat of last year’s kicking game. If the kicking game at last month’s mini-camp is any indicator, then the Bears may be in trouble this season. ESPN staff writer Jeff Dickerson reported that all three Bears’ kickers missed their respective 42-yard field goal attempts in front of the team and several alumni. As a result, the team waived kicker Chris Blewitt.

Chicago has three options to address its kicking game should current kickers Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry fail to perform. The first option would be to work out and sign a retired, unsigned free agent, or waived preseason kicker with NFL game experience. Sebastian Janikowski had great success as an NFL kicker. Perhaps he could be convinced to come out of retirement to join a Bears team with Super Bowl hopes. Chicago could also wait for other teams to waive seasoned kickers during the preseason for less expensive ones with promise.

The second option would be for the Bears to stick with Pineiro or Fry during the 2019 season. The team could then select a premier college kicker in the 2020 NFL Draft. The third option would be for the Bears to propose a trade with another team for a quality kicker. The Robbie Gould situation with the San Francisco 49ers comes to mind. However, Chicago released Gould in 2016. San Francisco also applied the franchise tag to Gould despite his recent trade request

Conclusion

The Bears can contend for the NFC Championship with a steady kicking game. The offense has made great progress under Coach Nagy, while the defense is one of the NFL’s best. History is likely to repeat itself if the kicking situation for the Chicago Bears does not improve in 2019.

