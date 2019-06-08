SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 23: Trey Burton #80 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball after catching a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It is officially summer and the heat is on for some Chicago Bears players this season. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is the most polarizing player on the team. But he is far from the only one who will be subject to intensified scrutiny this coming season. The players on this list have contract situations of varying degrees, but the point for all of them is whether their production matches their pay and/or warrants new money. Trubisky is not on this list, but only because this piece on him is what led to evaluating the other potential Chicago Bears players feeling the heat.

Chicago Bears Players on Hot Seat in 2019

Trey Burton

Trey Burton joined the Bears on a four-year, $32 million deal last off-season after spending the first four years of his career as a part-timer with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started a career-high 16 games and set career-highs in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Averaging 10.8 yards per catch looks nice but he only averaged about three catches and 35 yards per game. His 569 yards also only translated to 489 effective yards per Football Outsiders, who also ranked him 25th in DYAR. Given his seventh-highest average salary (among tight ends), that is beyond unacceptable.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy tells us TE Trey Burton underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason but the hope is he’s ready to return by training camp. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) May 29, 2019

Of concern is that Burton is now recovering from sports hernia surgery with a return by training camp the expectation. Remember, after playing 80 percent of the team’s snaps in 2018, Burton missed the playoff loss against the Eagles. If the added workload is taking a toll on the tight end’s body, the last three years of his contract could prove to be a thorn in the Bears side and an eyesore for fans. Adding some heat to Burton’s seat, there are currently eight tight ends on the roster. That is including oft-injured third-year man Adam Shaheen and converted tackle Bradley Sowell, though he is mostly a blocker.

Allen Robinson

The crown jewel of general manager Ryan Pace’s 2018 free agency haul, Allen Robinson came to the Lakefront on a three-year, $42 million deal (13th annually among wide receivers). The former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout came off a torn ACL to post 55 grabs, 754 yards, and four scores in 13 games (12 starts). But Robinson was a Pro Bowler in 2015, so those are not great numbers. Some of the blame has to go on the quarterback, as with Burton, but even Robinson would say he could and should (and likely will) have an even greater impact on this offense. After all, his 2018 season registered third behind teammates Tarik Cohen and Taylor Gabriel.

Taking his preparation to the next level.@AllenRobinson is bringin’ the 🔥 in year 2 with #DaBears. pic.twitter.com/qWoVOIdU4x — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 29, 2019

Concerns of durability will linger for Robinson unless he makes it through this season healthy. For now, he is able to participate in off-season activities. That is important because last off-season, his recovery and the Bears prioritizing health over building chemistry, put the offense in learn on-the-go mode. The hope has to be that an off-season free of surgery and full of chemistry building will go a long way to fortifying the connection Robinson showed with Trubisky late last season. Against Philly in the playoffs, ARob hauled in 10 balls for 143 yards and a score. That was better than any game he had in the regular season.

Prince Amukamara

Prince Amukamara gets a raise this season. After earning $3.5 million last year he’ll earn $8.5 million in year two of a three-year, $27 million deal. This is actually already his second contract with the Chicago Bears; he signed a one-year deal before the 2017 season. The former New York Giants first-rounder and Jaguar garnered a grade of 81 from Pro Football Focus, good for 12th among corners. His three interceptions tied a career-high and his physical, heady play led to 12 pass deflections to go along with his 57 solo stops. He has been a great compliment to Kyle Fuller, who is the better cover man of the two.

Prince Amukamara finished as the league’s 12th-highest graded CB in 2018 pic.twitter.com/mOkmlcQLjH — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 21, 2019

But age and cap space are his biggest enemies, a common refrain in the NFL. Amukamara just turned 30 and while he is a roster lock this year, after this campaign the Bears can release him and save $9 million. Then there is the issue of durability. Amukamara played in (and started) 15 games last season, but it was only the second time he played more than 12 games. If his injury woes resurface this year, it is not hard to envision the Bears cutting bait and attempting to find the next gem in free agency. It is also not hard to envision him having another solid season and returning, but the money may still be an issue.

Danny Trevathan

Danny Trevathan is in his third year with the Chicago Bears after starting his career with the Denver Broncos. He started all 16 games in 2018, just his second time doing so; though he did start 15 in 2015. On the year, Trevathan had 102 tackles (76 solo, eight for loss), two sacks, two interceptions, one fumble forced and one recovered. His four-year, $28 million dollar agreement ranks 28th among all players designated as linebackers. It jumps to 20th if pass-rushers are removed.

With the team drafting Roquan Smith in the first round last year, the future at the position is already in the fold. That makes it unlikely there is a Brinks truck-style offer on the horizon for Trevathan, at least in the Windy City. As with Amukamara, Trevathan could play his way into new money here. But the $5.9 million the team would save by letting him walk puts a pause on that thinking. Then there is his age (he will be 30 at the start of the 2020 season) and injury history.

Leonard Floyd

Talk about a polarizing player. Fans will look at Leonard Floyd’s four sacks in 2018 and 15.5 over his first three seasons and wonder why the team so readily picked up his fifth-year option. But coaches will tell you how he is a “rare athlete” with a “bigger toolbox” than even Khalil Mack. That is probably a stretch, but at 6’6” and 251 pounds, Floyd is certainly a unique pass-rushing weapon. At least he will be once he puts it all together. Floyd has started every game he has played and is still, obviously, on his rookie deal. That just means he needs to have a breakout campaign to cash in with a big deal, possibly in Chicago.

2019 is an important season for #Bears pass rusher Leonard Floyd. Obviously he’s a phenomenal run defender, but he needs to get his sacks up. Especially since he’s playing on the same line as Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman pic.twitter.com/o3tAs7u7E3 — Chicago Bears Update (@ChiBears_Update) June 5, 2019

One thing Floyd won’t have to worry about is opportunity. The guys behind him are Aaron Lynch, Kylie Fitts, Isaiah Irving and rookie undrafted free agent, Matt Betts. Maybe there is a star among them (Betts is intriguing); that is unclear. What is clear is none of them have the draft status or as much invested in them as Floyd. The market for pass rushers means Floyd might not need a monster season to cash in somewhere. It is fair to wonder if he will ever reach his potential if he (again) fails to dominate opposite Mack.

Last Word

For Burton, Robinson, and Floyd there is really very little chance they are not around in 2020. Aside from being under contract (Burton, Robinson) and options being picked up (Floyd), they are young and talented. But for Amukamara and Trevathan, they could be playing for their 2020 roster spots all season long. And even if they have productive seasons, the cap relief from the Bears moving on from them could be too great. Again, no one will be more closely watched than Trubisky. But, the heat is certainly on (if only a little bit) for the rest of these players.

