The NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday afternoon. Although the Chicago Bears didn’t have a first or second round pick, they were still able to come away with some talented pieces. Ryan Pace continues to draft well, and get guys that help fit the new winning culture in Chicago. Club Dub will certainly be rocking with the five new guys that will be representing the Windy City. Let’s take a look at the Bears selections:

Third Round, 73rd overall: David Montgomery , Running Back, Iowa State

, Running Back, Iowa State Fourth Round, 126th overall: Riley Ridley , Wide Receiver, Georgia

, Wide Receiver, Georgia Sixth Round, 205th overall: Duke Shelley Cornerback, Kansas State

Cornerback, Kansas State Seventh Round, 222nd overall: Kerrith Whyte Jr. Running Back, Florida Atlantic

Running Back, Florida Atlantic Seventh Round, 238th overall: Stephen Denmark Cornerback, Valdosta State

Chicago Bears 2019 NFL Draft Grade: 8/10

Chicago Bears 2019 NFL Draft Review

The Best Player: David Montgomery

The Bears didn’t really have a pressing need at any specific position. They did need to acquire depth at some positions, including running back. They traded up from pick number 85 to get to pick 73 to get David Montgomery from Iowa State.

Montgomery isn’t the fastest back, but he’s smart, physical and has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He posted back to back 1000 yard rushing seasons his sophomore and junior years. Chicago needed to add another running back alongside Tarik Cohen and free agent signing Mike Davis. Montgomery fits the bill of what Matt Nagy looks for in a running back. Someone who can run between the tackles, and be able to catch passes and be able to make an impact in pass protection. Montgomery was widely considered one of the best backs available, being ranked inside the top five according to most sites.

The Head-Scratcher: Kerrith Whyte Jr.

In the seventh round, the Bears decided to go with another running back, Kerrith Whyte Jr. out of Florida Atlantic. Even after taking David Montgomery, Pace and Nagy felt like they needed to add another weapon to an already dangerous offense.

The Bears had the option to take more defensive depth, especially on the defensive line and in the middle. Instead, they decided to take a man who was a backup to new Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary. Whyte could have an impact on special teams, but the Bears had Cohen returning kicks and punts last season. Cohen was named to the AP first team all pro as a returner. They could look to save Cohen, and prevent him from getting injured, but they also did sign return specialist Cordarelle Patterson during free agency.

I really don’t like questioning Ryan Pace. I believe that he drafted Whyte for a reason, and he will look to find a way to get Whyte the football and let him go to work.

The Surprise: Stephen Denmark

Many had Stephen Denmark going undrafted. However, if you know the Bears, they like to take chances on guys who went to small schools, and it’s no different from the selection of Denmark.

Stephen Denmark started his college career at wide receiver, where he played up until his junior year. He wasn’t able to rack up big numbers, so the coaches decided to move him to defensive back for his senior season. Denmark ended up having a really good season. One that saw him be named to the second team All-Gulf South conference. He finished with 55 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups.

Denmark is very raw, but he’s a great athlete and has great size for the cornerback position, standing at almost 6″4. He’s very raw in coverage, but could end up being a steal if he’s able to put it all together with his coverage ability.

The Steal: Riley Ridley

Many experts had Riley Ridley going in the late second or early third round. The Bears were able to land him in the fourth round.

Ridley, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, didn’t have great production in college. That was the reason that he slipped all the way to the fourth round. While Ridley isn’t the fastest guy, he’s an incredibly smooth route runner. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah called him the best route runner in the draft. Ridley also has great hands and a big catch radius, which will greatly help Mitchell Trubisky out. His route running also fits well with what Nagy wants in a wide receiver. In addition, Ridley also embodies the Bears new culture. He plays with a swagger and a passion that exemplifies what the Bears want out of their players.

With Kevin White and Josh Bellamy departing in free agency, the Bears needed to pick up another receiver to add to the already dangerous group. Ridley was one of the best names out there, and the Bears were able to pounce on the opportunity to select him. He should slide in immediately alongside Allen Robinson, which would allow Anthony Miller to move into the slot.

Most Likely to Turn Heads During Training Camp: Duke Shelley

Needing cornerback depth to go alongside Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara, and Buster Skrine, the Bears decided to select Kansas State cornerback Duke Shelley in the sixth round.

Shelley is undersized for an outside corner, standing at under 5″10. However, he should be able to make the smooth transition over to the slot. In his senior season, Shelley accumulated 33 tackles, to go along with three interceptions. He has great awareness and plays an aggressive style, which should fit well with what defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano likes to do.

Shelley will be battling out at the slot corner position with Buster Skrine. Skrine struggled mightily last season as a member of the New York Jets. If he continues to struggle as the Bears open up camp, Shelley could snag that role away from him.

Last Word on the Chicago Bears 2019 NFL Draft

Ryan Pace had another solid draft as GM of the Bears. With the Bears not having any obvious holes on their roster, they used the draft to get more playmakers on the offensive side, and more depth in the secondary. Montgomery and Ridley could challenge for starting roles day one, while Whyte, Denmark, and Shelley will look to have strong training camps and try to make a name for themselves. There’s a reason why Pace decided to go with these players, and it will be interesting to see how they fit with their new team.

