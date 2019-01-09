CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 25: Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio looks on during team warm-ups prior to game action in a preseason NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears on August 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will be hired as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos according to Ian Rapoport. Fangio was a finalist for the position along with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Munchak. Fangio becomes the first new head coach in 2019 to come from the defensive side of the ball.

Reports state that Fangio has agreed to a four-year contract with a fifth-year option. He became immediately available to the Broncos after Chicago lost their Wild Card game, 16-15 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sources: The #Broncos are expected to hire #Bears DC Vic Fangio as their new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2019

Denver Broncos to Hire Vic Fangio as Head Coach

This is Fangio’s first opportunity to be a head coach. He has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator for the Bears under John Fox and Matt Nagy. Fangio also held that position for four other teams beginning in 1995 with the Carolina Panthers.

Vic Fangio’s name began to appear among potential head coach candidates as his 2018 Bears defense became one of the league’s best. Chicago finished the season first in the NFL in points allowed and takeaways.

Fangio also achieved great success as a defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. His defenses over the first three years of that span were all in the top five in points and yards allowed. Despite his success, Fangio only received one interview as a head coach candidate during that time.

There are also reports stating that Gary Kubiak will be returning to the field as the Broncos new offensive coordinator. Kubiak served as the team’s head coach in 2015 and 2016. He led the Broncos to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Fangio replaces Vance Joseph, who coached Denver in 2017 and 2018. Joseph became a Black Monday casualty after leading the team to an 11-21 record in those two seasons.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on